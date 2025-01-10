Prince’s Ruffled Shirt From ‘Purple Rain‘ Is Headed to Auction

Fans worldwide were devastated when Prince Rogers Nelson passed away in April of 2016. Nearly a decade after his death, the impact he left on the entertainment industry is undeniable. The musician is often regarded as one of the best performers of his generation, merging various genres like pop, new wave, and funk in his electrifying music.

Soon, fans will have the opportunity to bid on one of Prince’s most famous items of clothing; his iconic ruffled white shirt is being auctioned off by Bonhams.

Prince wore the costume while portraying “The Kid” in his 1984 musical film Purple Rain. The story follows a star’s rise to fame set to songs from the album of the same name. Some of the most memorable performances from the movie include “The Beautiful Ones,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and “Purple Rain.” The accompanying album was No.1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks in a row, and it became one of the best-selling albums of all time. It’s still considered a classic today.

Own a piece of music and movie history. | Bonhams

The white silk shirt has a gathered high-neck collar, three layers of front ruffles, ruffled faux French cuffs, and faux pearl buttons closing the front. A purple/white label reading “Prince” is also sewn to the inside of the neck. The highest bidder will receive a letter of authenticity and a letter of provenance stating that the shirt was made for Prince during the making of Purple Rain.

The auction begins on January 13, 2025, and lasts until January 22 at noon PST. The garment is estimated to sell for between $60,000 and $90,000. If it’s your first time on Bonhams, you must create an account and get approved before submitting a bid. You can find a step-by-step guide on how to do so on the auction house’s website.

Read More About Entertainment: