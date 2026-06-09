Quiz: Can You Name All 8 Planets Without Hesitating?

Outer space is, for lack of better words, infinite.

For thousands of years, humans have tried to comprehend the vastness of space, and yet so much remains unexplored and undiscovered. While space exploration has made significant strides, we still lack the technology to visit other planets in person. However, we do have photos of them and some knowledge of their elements.

Before we launch into space to learn more about the timeline of our solar system, how many planets can you name? Can you list all eight without hesitating? Let's see if your space skills are out of this world!

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How many planets did you guess correctly? Even if you couldn't identify them all from a photo, some are unmistakable, and when in doubt, that old mnemonic from elementary school might help, which we'll revisit in the next section. No matter your score, challenge your friends or try another Mental Floss space quiz if you're feeling the astronomical desire to compete!

THE PLANETS

Getty Images

According to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's timeline of planetary discoveries, humanity's understanding of the planets has evolved over thousands of years through observation, exploration, and science.

For as long as we've observed the night sky, humans have been absolutely entranced by the solar system. We wish on shooting stars, follow the Zodiac, and imagine life on other worlds in movies. Long before telescopes, ancient skywatchers noticed several bright objects shifting positions against the backdrop of stars each night. These moving lights became known as planets.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn were all visible to the naked eye and known to ancient civilizations, who created their own stories and meanings for these celestial bodies.

For centuries, the solar system seemed complete, until advances in astronomy led to new discoveries. In 1781, astronomer William Herschel discovered Uranus, revealing there were worlds beyond those known to early skywatchers.

Decades later, Neptune was found after mathematicians noticed an anomaly in Uranus's orbit and predicted that another planet's gravity was responsible. These discoveries expanded our understanding of the solar system and revealed that the cosmos was much more expansive than anyone had ever thought possible.

Before 2006, we used the mnemonic "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas" to remember the planets, each word representing the first letter of a planet in order from the sun: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto.

Now, we just say "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nachos." So, what happened to the pizzas?

WHAT HAPPENED TO PLUTO?

Pluto | Getty Images

One of the most debated objects in our solar system is Pluto. When Clyde Tombaugh discovered it in 1930, Pluto was welcomed as the ninth planet. For generations, students memorized the nine planets, with Pluto furthest from the sun. But as astronomers discovered more icy bodies in the distant solar system, they began to question what qualifies as a planet. As our understanding grew, Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet, joining others in this new category, hence, nachos instead of pizzas.

While Pluto's status shifted, the dwarf planet itself did not, remaining an important area of study in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system.

SCRATCHING THE SURFACE OF SPACE

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The history of the planets is really a history of curiosity. Each generation has built upon the discoveries of the last, using better tools and deeper knowledge to push the boundaries of space exploration. Yet, after centuries of observation, we have examined only a tiny fraction of what exists beyond Earth. Space is so immense that even light can take centuries, or millions of years, to travel between objects, a concept beyond our comprehension.

Exploring the universe isn’t challenging because we’re short of questions (like the mysteries of black holes or the search for extraterrestrial life); rather, it's that there are endless objects to discover. Every answer opens the door to new worlds, ones even greater than our maps or imaginations.

Perhaps we've only just begun to scratch the surface.

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