British novelist Ian Fleming struck gold when he created James Bond in 1953. (Fun fact: He named the character after a real-life birder born in Philadelphia in 1900.) Agent 007 has been the protagonist of 27 movies since debuting on the big screen in the early 1960s, with seven actors—including Sean Connery, Piece Brosnan, and Daniel Craig—playing the character. Bond fanatics can now own props, posters, and other authentic pieces from the franchise through the Propstore’s latest entertainment auction.

The event is taking place now through Sunday, November 17, with certain lots closing on different days. Bidders can expect to see iconic objects from some of the most popular James Bond films.

Robert McGinnis‘ hand-painted poster for “Diamonds Are Forever.” / Propstore

Among the most expensive items is the hand-painted poster for Diamonds Are Forever (1971) starring the original 007, Sean Connery. For this breathtaking piece, artist Robert McGinnis used oil and gouache, depicting Connery as Bond standing between two women. Its value is estimated at £150,000 to £300,000 (about $193,386 to $386,772 USD). McGinnis also created the poster art for other Bond movies, including Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and The Man With The Golden Gun (1974).

The Little Nellie cockpit nacelle from Lewis Gilbert’s Bond film ”You Only Live Twice.“ / Propstore

Another hot-ticket item is the Little Nellie cockpit nacelle from You Only Live Twice, estimated at £75,000 to £150,000 (approximately $96,693 to $193,386). James Bond flew the autogyro while trying to find Blofeld’s volcano base. Ken Wallis, Sean Connery’s stand-in for flying Little Nellie, decorated the plane with stickers he received from various events. The aviator also signed the left side of the autogyro, writing, “This is the original ‘Little Nellie‘ cockpit, as flown by me. Ken Wallis 007!”

The UK license plates “J 8OND.” / Propstore

Two acrylic “J 8OND” license plates (front and back) are also being auctioned off for an estimated £30,000 to £60,000 (about $38,677 to $77,354). The winning bidder will receive the legal title for ownership and use of the plates.

Other items include Daniel Craig’s Tom Ford suit from Skyfall (2012), the Q-Boat driven by Pierce Brosnan in The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Paloma’s (Ana de Armas) dress and sandals from No Time to Die (2021). If you’re interested in owning a piece of Bond history, online bidding is now open. In-person bids can be placed at the Propstore in London on the 14th and 15th of November.

