5 NYC Restaurants Guy Fieri Recommends

Guy Fieri has traveled all across America seeking out restaurants that serve good food and offer a great atmosphere. From seafood restaurants and beloved sandwich shops to hidden hole-in-the-wall joints, Fieri has tried just about everything. One place he always seems to come back to, though, is New York City.

Fieri has his own restaurant in NYC, Times Square’s Chicken Guy!, which offers an array of chicken tenders, milkshakes, and other Fieri-approved fare. He was also the owner of the Times Square venue Guy's American Kitchen & Bar, which closed in 2017 and was known for serving unique dishes ranging from “trash can nachos” to a famously radioactive-looking blue-colored drink. Chicken Guy!, on the other hand, focuses more on fried chicken—and of course, many different kinds of sauces that fried chicken can be dipped into.

Fieri has also eaten at a huge variety of spots across the Big Apple over the years. Unfortunately, in true NYC fashion, many spots he raved about in the past have closed, but these are some of his favorites that are still open as of 2026.

Pies n’ Thighs

Fieri is a big fan of this Brooklyn hotspot’s fried chicken with savory waffles, and has visited it more than once. He apparently enjoys this spot so much that Food Network ranked it as Fieri’s top spot in New York. This Williamsburg institution is known for its Southern comfort food, and features delicious dishes ranging from buttermilk biscuits to apple pie and plenty of sandwiches overflowing with various meats, which Fieri has very publicly enjoyed numerous times.

John’s of 12th Street

This Italian spot has been around for over a century, and Fieri was awed by its tried-and-true recipes when he visited it in 2025, calling its veal meatballs a “beautiful thing.” He also enjoyed delights including Tuscan ragu and homemade pappardelle. This little Lower East Side gem opened in 1908 and is known for its authentic Italian cuisine, and many reviewers also recommend the shrimp and calamari with red sauce.

Kesté Pizza

It’s no secret that NYC is well-known for its pizza, but Kesté Pizza won Fieri’s special stamp of approval when he tried its Neapolitan slice on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Shop owner Roberto Caporuscio has apparently been a longtime friend of Fieri’s, even reportedly supplying pizza for some of his own birthday parties.

“When Guy Fieri came to visit my Pizzeria, it was a great emotion for me,” Caporuscio wrote on Facebook after Fieri’s televised visit. “It was exciting to know that he loved my pizza and that all the passion I put into my work is deeply appreciated.” Keste’s is a Wall Street hole-in-the-wall that also offers pastas, salads, and other dishes, but it’s best known for its dozens of renditions of Neapolitan pizzas.

Defonte's Sandwich Shop

Storefront of Defonte's Sandwich Shop in Red Hook, Brooklyn | Megs / Wikimedia Commons

Guy Fieri definitely loves a good sandwich, and this old-school Brooklyn sandwich shop definitely has a lot of experience making them. Defonte’s was founded by an Italian immigrant named Nick Defonte in 1922, and is now a legendary Red Hook institution. Fieri is apparently a big fan of the steak pizzaiola with fresh mozzarella, among other dishes, and once called its roast beef and eggplant sandwich “ridiculous.”

Tasty Hand - Pulled Noodles

This little Chinatown hole-in-the-wall noodle spot earned a special shoutout on Guy Fieri’s Instagram when he posted a photo of himself there along with the caption, “In nyc at one of my fav noodle joints.” This restaurant serves authentic northern-style Chinese dishes including handmade noodles and dumplings and has been a beloved establishment since 2007, but it has its roots in the 1980s, when owner Liu Li Di opened a noodle joint in Fujian, China.