McDonald’s Is Donating a Quarter for Every Shamrock Shake Sold This Year to Charity

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest days for bars all over America, as beer sales skyrocket nationwide. For those looking to celebrate the day with a non-alcoholic beverage, the Shamrock Shake—a McDonald’s vanilla milkshake with minty syrup and whipped cream—is also a seasonal favorite. You can count on the fast-food chain to bring it back every year, and 2025 is no different. But this time around, McDonald’s is adding a charitable twist to the limited-edition item.

Tasting Table reports that 2024 marked the 50th anniversary of the start of the Ronald McDonald House Charity (RMHC), which provides lodging to sick children and their families traveling for medical care. The Gift to RMHC program allows customers to give to the charity in various ways, usually by adding a donation to orders. In 2025, McDonald’s is promising to contribute $0.25 to the program for every Shamrock Shake sold, with no additional action or donation required from customers. The press release from the company states that the goal is to raise $5 million, which could fund 50,000 overnight stays for families.

The McDonald’s mascot Grimace and his Irish relative Uncle O’Grimacey are reuniting this St. Patrick’s Day. If exclusive merch is up your alley, you can visit Golden Arches Unlimited to get O’Grimacey-branded gear, with each purchase also contributing a donation to the RMHC campaign.

The promotion lasts from Monday, February 10 until Sunday, March 23. Not all franchises participate in Shamrock Shake season, so consider calling your nearest location ahead or ordering through the McDonald’s app to confirm your chances of snagging the green treat. After March ends, you can always visit the RMHC website to donate directly.

If you crave this drink year-round, you don’t have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day to enjoy it. Try making a DIY Shamrock Shake at home with this copycat recipe.

Read More About Fast Food: