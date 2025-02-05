Scotland Has “No Intention” of Banning Cats, First Minister Confirms

Whispers of a cat ownership ban in Scotland circulated the internet recently. The rumors caused so much outrage that the country’s head of government, First Minister John Swinney, had to dispel the notion of any official ban.

According to the Associated Press, Swinney’s exact words were, “The government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats. We’ve no intention of doing so and we will not be doing it.”

Fears of a nationwide cat ban initially stemmed from a misunderstanding of a report from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC). The organization intends to protect wild and companion animals while advising the Scottish government on related policies and legislation, and it recently released a report listing recommendations for cat care and ownership. Of the many suggestions—such as vaccinations, neutering, and microchipping—the commission also recommended “containment.” Containment includes keeping cats indoors, but the SAWC also suggested preventing felines from being in “conservation-sensitive areas,” environments without many natural predators, and lands with “red-listed or amber-listed” birds and other species.

Such recommendations are based on evidence that domestic cats impact wildlife through predation and resource competition with wildcats. More specifically, the SAWC estimates that domestic cats kill about 700 million birds and other animals in the UK annually.

When the Scottish government said it would consider the guidance, some people misinterpreted this as an endorsement of a cat ban. As you can imagine, ailurophiles didn’t hesitate to express their disdain. The Scottish Daily Express called the idea a “madcap scheme.” The outrage led John Swinney to make the clarifying statement, and a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer denied the policy change.

Banning cats from roaming outdoors isn’t a radical idea in some countries. Several local governments in Australia require felines to stay indoors at all times to ensure cat safety, conserve local wildlife, and protect owner health.

