Sesame Street Finds a New Home at Netflix

When Warner Bros. chose not to renew its Sesame Street output deal with HBO and Max in 2024, many viewers were disappointed. The heartwarming show has been a major part of people’s childhoods since its debut in 1969. But hope isn’t lost for fans of the beloved children’s program: NPR reports that new episodes are coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced its partnership with Sesame Street in a press release on May 19, 2025, sharing that a “reimagined” 56th season will be available to stream worldwide later this year. People can expect long-time favorite segments, such as Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck, to make a comeback, along with familiar, furry faces like Abby Cadabby.

The platform also teased “fresh format changes“ for the new season. “Episodes will now center on one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart,“ the press release reads. This means that the show is leaving behind short, disconnected segments for something closer to traditional television storytelling. The shifts were originally announced in 2023 when Sesame Street was still with Max, and it looks like they won’t change under Netflix.

In addition to premiering on Netflix, the new episodes will be available same-day-and-date on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms in the U.S. There’s something for older fans of the show as well: Over 90 hours of episodes from previous seasons of Sesame Street will also be available to stream on Netflix as part of the new partnership. As of writing, there’s no exact date pegged to the release of the new season.

Have you ever wondered how the puppeteers control your favorite characters like Mr. Snuffleupagus and Big Bird? This behind-the-scenes video proves that the jobs are much more complicated than you may think.

