Why Do So Many Products Come With ‘Do Not Eat’ Packets?

There’s a constant for people buying new electronic devices, and it’s not just the exorbitant price tag. Inside most packaging is a small packet warning consumers to “do not eat” the contents. The tiny parcels can also be found when purchasing new shoes, clothing, vitamins, and other consumer products.

But what is it exactly we’re not supposed to be eating, and why is it there in the first place?

Silica Gel Explained

The packets are desiccants, or materials that absorb moisture from their immediate environment—sometimes as much as 40 percent of their own weight in water. One of the more common desiccants is silica gel, a form of silicon dioxide. The packets themselves often contain tiny silica pellets that collect moist air on their surface before absorbing it. By drawing water from its surroundings, silica gel helps prevent moisture damage to products. The packets are in essence tiny dehumidifiers working silently—and cheaply—to protect items from getting damp.

Why would they get damp in the first place? Electronic items are typically packaged well, boxed and shrink-wrapped to minimize the potential for damage. But they’re not moisture-proof; storing the devices in a humid environment puts their delicate internal components at risk. The silica gel packs take the moisture hit instead.

Do Not Eat

Though the temptation to do the opposite of what you’re told can be strong, it’s best not to eat silica gel packets. The silica itself isn’t toxic, but some packets use other types of desiccants that might be.

The warning label is mainly due to mechanical rather than chemical health risks. The packets can present a choking hazard if they’re swallowed whole or if the pellets themselves are eaten and collect in the throat.

So what happens if you ignore the clear and ominous caution on the packet? If it doesn’t cause an immediate obstruction of the airway, you can relax a little. But you should still call 911 or poison control to get advice on what to do next. Most likely, the silica will pass through your system without incident. But if it contains a more abrasive chemical compound, you’ll want to get medical attention.

If you have pets or small children in your house, you should discard the packets as soon as possible to eliminate the risk of ingestion. (While non-toxic for humans, silica might prove harmful to dogs.) It might also be a good idea for manufacturers to make the packets look less like the salt and pepper or sugar packets found in takeout orders. Until then, you’ll have to exercise your better judgement and heed the do not eat warning.

Get Answers to More Big Questions:

Have you got a Big Question you’d like us to answer? If so, let us know by emailing us at bigquestions@mentalfloss.com.