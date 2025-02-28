Should You Sleep in the Nude? Here’s What the Experts Say

Getting a good night‘s sleep is essential to your health. If the common advice for getting quality shut-eye doesn’t work for you, you may try something slightly unconventional: sleeping naked. Some people may find it more comfortable, but are there any health benefits to spending the night in the nude?

The Benefits of Sleeping Naked

Behavioral sleep disorders specialist Dr. Michelle Drerup shared some possible perks with the Cleveland Clinic in 2022. For people who run hot, one direct benefit is a lower skin temperature. If you have trouble sleeping when you’re hot, wearing pajamas to bed may keep you awake—and even if you do fall asleep, you may overheat in the middle of the night and wake up during your slumber. But if you go to bed in the buff, your skin will stay naturally cool, potentially allowing you to catch more Zs and enjoy better sleep quality.

If you ever struggle with yeast infections or reduced sperm count, it may be smart to give your nether regions some breathing room at night. Sleeping with tight underwear can make the groin sweaty and warm, which is the perfect environment for yeast to grow. The easiest way to keep your crotch cool is by sleeping commando. Healthline also shares that a 2018 study examining underwear choice by 656 male study participants found a correlation between a lower sperm count and tight-fitting underwear. Wearing looser underwear—or none at all—may keep the testicles cool and sperm count higher.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to preference. Although it may feel nice to some people, Drerup told the Cleveland Clinic, “There’s no proven benefit or harm to sleeping naked.”

Sweet dreams. | Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/GettyImages

The Right Way to Sleep in the Nude

If you’d like to experiment with sleeping nude, WebMD offers some tips. First, ensure your room isn’t too cold, or else you won’t get the sound sleep you deserve. Most sleep experts recommend a typical room temperature of 60° to 70°F for the best sleep quality. You may have to try different temperatures to see which works best for you.

If you’d like to sleep naked but tend to run cold, try bathing or showering an hour or two before bed. This should help regulate your body temperature. You’ll also need to make sure your hands and feet stay warm, as they will receive increased blood flow when your core body temperature drops at night. In this case, sleeping with socks on may be the right move.

Keep in mind that sleeping naked also means there’s nothing separating your sweat and natural body oils from your bed sheets. Be prepared to wash your sheets frequently—unless you want them to look like a “botanical park“ of bacteria.

