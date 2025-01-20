Is Sleeping With Your Socks on Actually a Good Thing?

As temperatures fall and energy prices increase, wearing socks in bed seems like a good, cheap way to keep you nice and toasty through the night.

But the debate over whether it’s a good or bad idea to sleep with socks on is surprisingly divisive. One camp argues that wearing those socks under the covers could actually have a surprisingly positive effect on the overall quality of your sleep.

On the other hand, some critics argue that even if socks do make for better beauty rest, they might not be so hygienic in other ways. Below, we break down the potential pros and cons that socks might be bringing to your nightly bedtime routine.

The Benefits of Sleeping With Socks

Sock-sleeping is the kind of habit that folks seem to either fully embrace or can’t understand at all—there’s usually no in-between. But if you’re the former camp, the potential upsides are vast, and could include:

1. A Better Night’s Sleep

Sleeping with socks on supports a process known as distal vasodilation, which is a fancy way of describing how they work to increase blood flow by warming your feet up. This, in turn, helps lower your core body temperature, meaning you’ll fall asleep a lot faster. In this way, sock-sleeping may be good for those with insomnia, as it’s also linked to longer rests and fewer sleep interruptions.

2. Reduces Hot Flashes

Hot flashes during menopause are usually brought on by a spike in someone’s core body temperature. Socks work to even out body temperature, resulting in fewer heat spikes, which can be helpful for eliminating night sweats, too.

3. Reduces the Symptoms of Reynaud’s Syndrome

This condition causes blood vessels to become constricted, resulting in reduced blood flow. Gradually, this can lead to small spasms in the fingers and toes, as well as numbness, coldness, and discoloration. Socks will keep your feet warm, which, in turn, supports better blood circulation and goes a long way toward relieving some of the symptoms of this disease.

Why You Might Want to Avoid Sleeping With Socks

One of the biggest things you’ll have to worry about if you opt to sleep with socks on is bacteria. This isn’t surprising when you consider that our feet contain more sweat glands per square inch than any other part of our bodies.

Sweat can create a breeding ground for bacteria, but that’s not the only problem. A 2023 study examined socks worn by participants after they spent an average day (spanning from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) wearing shoes.

Researchers found traces of Pseudomonas aeruginosa on the socks, a type of bacteria often found in contaminated water but also in cockroach feces. This rather nasty form of bacteria can be resistant to antibiotics, and can lead to a host of unpleasant symptoms, including dermatitis and infections in the blood and lungs.

One possible source for this is your own doormat, which is actually one of the dirtiest areas in your home. In truth, the socks you’ve spent the whole day in could be even dirtier than the remote control you use at home, which is worrying given that other recent lab testing from Good Housekeeping revealed that remote controls are often up to 20 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

Given that toilets and kitchen floors are among the most bacteria-ridden areas in most homes, the fact that socks can still edge out the competition says a lot. That’s why some sleep experts suggest that you switch out your socks if you do enjoy catching ZZZs in them. A clean pair that’s just for bedtime use is a better alternative to sleeping with the set you wore all day long.

So, What Should You Do?

In general, wearing dirty socks to bed probably isn’t going to cause any major health problems. If you’re someone who struggles with circulatory issues, you should definitely talk to a trusted healthcare provider about whether or not you should slip some socks on before hitting the hay.

A lot of it comes down to personal preference. If you notice that you’re having an easier time drifting off when you’ve got socks on, there’s no reason to stop doing it—just opt for a fresh, clean pair before snuggling under your duvet. This will help keep sweaty foot odors from getting between your sheets and may even prevent possible fungal infections, among other things.

And if you really hate the idea of sleeping with socks on but still want some of the benefits that come with it, you may want to look into grabbing some weighted blankets, which can help some people feel like they’ve experienced a deeper, more restorative night’s rest.

