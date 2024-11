This is another choice riddle from Wit Newly Revived, an anonymous collection of short rhyming verses and riddles published in the north of England in 1775. (You can try your hand at the first one we published from the book here.) The puzzle below is one of the final riddles in the book, but also one of its simplest and its most ingenious. A clue, should you need one, is to make sure you interpret the final line correctly. Can you figure out the answer?

Take Our Latest Quizzes: