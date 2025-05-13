Wyoming Is Home to the World’s First Dark Sky Certified County

Stargazing is a great hobby for those who love the outdoors. However, light pollution (human changes to natural outdoor lighting) can make it difficult to enjoy the activity. Some places are trying their best to mitigate the issue, and Wyoming’s Teton County is one of them.

DarkSky International—an organization that combats and raises awareness around light pollution—dubbed Teton County an International Dark Sky Community in late April, making it the first county in the world to hold the title. The area houses Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and 40 percent of Yellowstone National Park. The Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) also became Dark Sky Certified just two weeks later, becoming the first airport to earn the recognition.

According to Travel + Leisure, Teton County’s small population and low light-impact communities are some of the reasons for its starry skies. It helps that so much of the county consists of protected land; in addition to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park, it also encompasses the National Elk Refuge and sections of some national forests. Meanwhile, the Jackson Hole Airport is the only U.S. airport located in a national park (Grand Teton), which means it’s held to higher environmental standards. The airport’s staff members even updated its light sources according to DarkSky guidelines.

Light pollution isn’t just an inconvenience to stargazers; National Geographic shares many other concerns we should be aware of. For starters, intense light exposure at night can negatively affect our circadian rhythms and lower melatonin production. Scientists have also proven that excess light impacts animal behaviors. Many insects are drawn to artificial light sources and die when they get too close; birds and sea turtles have been known to get confused while migrating because of light sources, and they often end up losing their way and dying. When these deaths add up, the changes could disrupt local food chains.

Even if you don’t live in Teton County, dark skies may be closer than you think. Here are some expert stargazing tips from astronomers.

Read More About the Environment: