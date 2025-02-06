The Most Popular Super Bowl Dips By State, Mapped

The Super Bowl is more than just an exciting sporting event. From the high-budget advertisements to the incredible halftime show, there are many reasons to gather around the TV beyond the football game itself. Snacks are usually a big part of Super Bowl celebrations. Dips are a staple of the day, and Google Trends recently uncovered the most popular varieties from each state.

Analysts looked at dip search trends from January 21 to January 28, 2025, to compile this information. They looked at the terms people were most frequently searching alongside the phrase “Super Bowl” to determine which dips were the most popular to serve for the big game. This map reveals a state-by-state view of each region’s most common search results. In this case, “uniquely searched dips” are those overrepresented (searched twice as much) in an individual state compared to the rest of the country.

Buffalo chicken dip takes the top spot as America’s favorite Super Bowl dip. | Google Trends

Buffalo chicken dip—which turns classic buffalo wings into a cheesy concoction—reigns supreme, with 13 states searching for it above all other dips. The famous dish also earned the top spot on Coffeeness’s list of the most popular Super Bowl foods in the U.S., with 29 states favoring it there. The same number of states favor veggie-forward dips, such as salsa and spinach artichoke dip. Cheese-focused dips also drove traffic across the country, with 10 states searching for recipes in this category in high volumes.

One outlying favorite is Texas’ cranberry jalapeño dip. The sweet-and-spicy regional dish doesn’t appear anywhere else on the map. Another is North Carolina’s burnt ends dip, which typically combines smoked brisket cuts, BBQ spices, cream cheese, sour cream, and brown sugar. For an enlarged version of the map above, click here.

Google Trends also determined the top-searched Super Bowl dips for the country overall. In addition to being the favorite of most states, buffalo chicken dip garnered the most search inquiries nationwide. Next is seven-layer dip. The Tex-Mex snack traditionally consists of layers of refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, olives, and salsa. The party appetizer is highly customizable, however, with recipes varying by household. Rounding out the top three is jalapeño popper dip. It has all the essentials: cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and, of course, jalapeños. Some add bread crumbs and bacon for extra flavor and texture.

For slightly classier additions to their game day spreads, many NFL fans are searching for crab and whipped feta dip (fourth and ninth place, respectively). Cannoli dip is the only dessert-oriented entry and is typically made with ricotta, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and chocolate chips.

You can view the full list of the most-searched Super Bowl dips in the U.S. below:

Buffalo chicken dip Seven-layer dip Jalapeño popper dip Crab dip recipe Queso dip Taco dip Rotel dip Philly cheesesteak dip Whipped feta dip Cannoli dip

