Struggling to Thread a Needle? Try Using a Toothbrush

Threading a needle can be tricky, especially when it comes to smaller needles required by more delicate fabrics. And the task can become more than just an annoyance if you end up pricking yourself on the needle’s point.

Luckily, there’s a simple hack that makes threading a needle and starting your next sewing project easier than ever—all without risking any finger pricks. All you need is a spare toothbrush.

To execute the trick, lay some of your thread across the bristles of the brush. Then simply press the eye of the needle downwards over the thread. The bristles of the toothbrush will push the thread through the hole, allowing you to pinch the loop with your fingers or pull it through with a second needle. You can see how it’s done in the video below.

If you want to try this on your smaller needles, you will need a toothbrush with very thin bristles. Bristles that are too big might not fit through the eye—or worse, they might get stuck in it. When your task is complete, you can pack up the newfound ‘sewing toothbrush’ in your kit alongside your tomato pincushion and emery-filled strawberry.

This hack is especially helpful for novice sewers, who can become easily discouraged if they find it difficult to even get to the sewing part of their project. It’s also useful for those who struggle to keep their hands steady enough to thread the needle on their own; in this way, it may help people with conditions like Parkinson’s disease keep practicing a hobby they love.

Whether you need a helping hand or you want to save a couple seconds at the start of your sewing project, this trick could be a great addition to your practice.

Discover More Hacks to Use Around the House: