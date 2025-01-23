The Top 10 Cities For a Booze-Free Getaway

It seems that going “dry” isn’t just for January anymore. According to data from Gallup, the amount of Americans who drink is down to 58 percent—the lowest it’s been since 1996.

However, some events can make it a bit more difficult for sober (and sober-curious) adults to abstain from alcohol. Vacation can be one of them, as when it comes to drinking culture, some places are more booze-heavy than others.

Icelandair has put together a list of the top destinations for a dry escape. The airline combined a variety of factors to determine each city’s “booze-free friendly score,” which included its number of clubs and bars, yearly alcohol consumption per person, wellness activities, and (alcohol-free) evening activities. You can see their top-ranked destinations below.

The Top 10 Booze-Free Cities Around the World

Ranking City Country 1 Dubai United Arab Emirates 2 Marrakech Morocco 3 Denpasar Indonesia 4 Hanoi Vietnam 5 Shanghai China 6 Bangkok Thailand 7 Rome Italy 8 Istanbul Turkey 9 Seoul South Korea 10 Auckland New Zealand

Of all these destinations, Dubai came out on top with a booze-free friendly score that was 1.7 times higher than the global average. For what it lacks in alcohol, it most certainly makes up for in opportunities to treat yourself: The city is known for luxury and wellness, so there’s no shortage of spas, bathhouses, and gyms.

Closely following are Marrakech, Morocco, and Denpasar, Indonesia. Both places are hotspots for holistic, wellness-oriented retreats, so if you’re looking for some quality R&R, you’d be quite satisfied with either location.

Even if you do have a trip booked to a boozier destination, it’s still entirely possible to have a fantastic getaway without picking up a cocktail. For starters, mocktails are on the rise (the market went up to $1.45 trillion in 2023), so you can still enjoy a fun, festive drink without having to settle for a cup of soda or juice.

There are also so many incredible activities, like jet-skiing, snorkeling, and vigorous hiking, that you’d have to miss out on for safety reasons if you opted to drink that day (or if you were battling a gnarly hangover).

