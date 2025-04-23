The 15 Top-Trending National Parks for Campers

One of the best ways to enjoy the country’s natural beauty is visiting national parks. The week from April 19 to April 27 is National Park Week, a major occasion for the landmarks. To celebrate, the campground booking platform Campspot compiled a list of the parks campers are most interested in this year.

Analysts examined traveler data from the website to determine the top trending national parks in 2025. More specifically, they researched customer check-in dates submitted to Campspot. The national parks with the most check-in dates were considered more popular.

According to the study, Yosemite National Park is people’s top pick. This California landmark is known for its breathtaking waterfalls and diverse landscapes in Yosemite Valley, as well as the remarkable view from Glacier Point.

The next national park campers are interested in is Yellowstone, which spans Wyoming and parts of Montana and Idaho. This famous location became the first national park in the world when it was established in 1872, and it still attracts visitors from far and wide. Yellowstone boasts several amazing features, such as its geothermal areas and vast canyons, making it a must-see for anyone into the great outdoors.

Montana’s Glacier National Park takes the third spot on the list. Snow-capped peaks, alpine meadows, and gorgeous lakes are only some sights waiting at the park. It even has over 700 miles of trails for those who love a scenic stroll.

You can find the rest of top trending national parks for 2025 below. If you’re looking for something closer to home, see which National Park Service property is worth visiting in your state.

Yosemite National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Glacier National Park

Grand Teton National Park

Sequoia National Park

Acadia National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

Hot Springs National Park

Arches National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Zion National Park

Indiana Dunes National Park

Olympic National Park

Everglades National Park

