What Are Turkey Giblets—And What Should You Do With Them?

With November here, it’s time to start planning for Thanksgiving. While many people prefer classic sides like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, the holiday wouldn’t be complete without turkey. There are countless tips out there for preparing the perfect bird, but what should you do with the bagged giblets that come inside it? You might be tempted to toss them, but the assortment of innards can add a boost of flavor to your meal.

Mental Floss spoke with chef Shawn Matijevich from the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) to learn more about giblets and what to do with them. First, knowing which organs come in the giblet bag is important. “Typically, when you’re buying [a turkey] from the grocery store, it’s going to have the heart, liver, neck, and gizzards,” Matijevich tells Mental Floss.

Although the organs come in the same bag, Matijevich notes they don’t cook at the same rate. However, the culinary possibilities are endless.

He says the heart can cook like any other chicken cut and doesn’t take long to prepare: “I like to thread them on a skewer and grill those. That probably only takes three or four minutes.” The neck is a little different because it has a lot of bones and connective tissue. “That’s something that is usually simmered for a while—like 45 minutes or an hour,” Matijevich says.

Gizzards require more work if you’re particular about textures. They tend to be on the chewier side, which can be off-putting for some. If that consistency bothers you or others, Matijvech suggests tenderizing the meat by soaking it in salt water for a while.

Regarding gizzard seasoning, the ICE chef says any spice blend you’d use with fried chicken should pair well with the organs. “Stronger flavors like coriander, clove, and cumin are all fine. If you want to do something lighter, thyme, black pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper would be good, too,” he suggests. Matijvech adds that fried gizzards are a common appetizer that goes well with a sweet and sour sauce or gravy.

The chef usually sautés the liver briefly because it’s a delicate organ. Sautéing the parts for 45 seconds per side should do the trick. “[Livers are] not meant to be cooked all the way through if you’re going to eat them whole,” he says. “You want them medium [done].” Matijevich typically adds liver to salads for extra flavor. He also recommends making the organ into a pâté and spreading it on toast.

Most people use giblets for gravy, but adding liver to the mix is a huge mistake. “You wouldn’t want to use [liver] in gravy because [the organ] would cause it to have a really strong flavor,” he says. If you want to use the other bits for gravy, prepare them into a stock. Add the pan drippings from your roast turkey, flour, and salt and pepper to taste make a mouthwatering condiment.

