Is There a Right Time to Clean Your Windows?

Scientists have long championed the benefits of natural light. Humans absorb Vitamin D—an essential ingredient for keeping bones and muscles healthy—from the sun. Our internal circadian rhythms (which influence how we sleep, among other functions) are hardwired to respond to sunlight, helping put us in tune with the natural flow of the world.

But now that humans spend, on average, up to 90 percent of their time indoors, that daily dose of sunshine can be a lot harder to come by. This is especially true if you’re someone who works from home and doesn’t get out much otherwise. Though light therapy can help, something as simple as just washing your windows could make a big difference, too.

Keeping windows free of dust and dirt could have a positive impact on your health in a number of surprising ways, but it can also just make your home feel warmer and more inviting. As we head into spring cleaning season, this handy explainer will help you figure out not only when and how to clean windows but also how often you should be doing it if you really want to let the sunshine in and enjoy the extra burst of energy that often comes with it.

When Should You Clean Your Windows?

You might not have realized it before, but both the time of day and time of year you choose to scrub those windowpanes can have a significant impact on how well you pull this chore off.

Spring and fall are regarded as the best seasons for window washing. Why? Because cold, icy conditions are far from ideal and pose some obvious environmental hazards if you’re trying to tackle exterior windows. Conversely, blazing hot summer temperatures aren’t so ideal, either, which is why so many cleaning experts advise against cleaning on a sunny day.

Slightly overcast days work best. | sankai, E+ Collection, Getty Images

It might seem surprising, but too much direct sunlight isn’t a good thing when it comes to wiping down windows. The heat beaming off the sun can cause cleaning solutions to evaporate too rapidly, leading to streaks. Instead, save this chore for a cloudy, overcast day, and aim to get it done in the early morning or—at the latest—by the early afternoon so you still have lots of visibility for the task at hand.

How Often Should You Clean Your Windows?

Experts generally agree that a thorough clean twice per year should be enough to keep your exterior panes sparkling.

This rule of thumb applies to exteriors, but with interiors, there are some factors to take into account. For instance, if your house faces a particularly busy road—or if you have pets or a big family with kids—then your windows may require more than just two annual washing sessions.

Unsure whether or not your windows require that kind of special attention? A sensible option would be to start by washing them every two months or so, and then increase or decrease that frequency as needed.

The Right Way to Clean Your Windows

Whether you’re noticing a lot of smudges on the glass or it’s just that time of the year again, washing windows can be a big chore to tackle off that cleaning to-do list. It helps to start small, wiping down the insides of each window from inside your house before you head outside to do the exterior portions.

Don't forget to wipe down the windowsills while you're at it. | Edwin Tan, E+ Collection, Getty Images

Remember, you don’t have to finish it all in one day—approach it as a spring project, even. These best practices below should leave all that glass glimmering in the sunshine in no time:

Before applying a cleaning solution, use a microfiber cloth [PDF] to wipe away dust and cobwebs, making sure to reach into the corners.

Spray or rinse windows with regular tap water to make sure all dirt is removed prior to cleaning.

Apply a cleaning agent directly on the cloth rather than the window. Wipe the panes in circular motions.

Use different microfiber cloths for washing and drying.

If using a ladder or step ladder, make sure you follow these best practices for safety purposes.

