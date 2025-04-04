Why Do City Cops Ride Horses?

It can be a bit jarring when you’re walking through a busy metropolis and suddenly see an old-timey sheriff riding their trusty steed juxtaposed with a skyscraper. Though they might seem outdated, mounted patrol units (the official term for “cops on horses”) are still very much a staple in most U.S. cities.

But why? In an age of drones, dash cams, and armored SUVs, why are cops still riding horses like it’s 1825? As it so happens, there are actually some compelling reasons.

A Brief History of Horses in Uniform

Mounted police aren’t a new concept. Various police agencies in Europe were patrolling on horses as far back as the 18th century; some countries even used camels as their mounts.

In the U.S., New York City’s mounted unit dates back to 1858. These “10-Foot Cops” are still a presence today, helping with traffic control, parades, protests, and everything in between. And all across the world, units like the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Metropolitan Mounted Police Branch in London have stood the test of time for a reason: horses just work in certain scenarios.

One of the primary reasons horses are so effective in city environments is because they know how to break up a group. Nothing parts a crowd like a 1200-pound animal with hooves the size of dinner plates! Officers also get a better vantage point from horseback. In a dense crowd, that elevated view is a tactical advantage. They also provide mobility in areas where cars can’t go. When it comes to foot chases or messy terrain, it’s sometimes just more effective to clop through than drive.

The horses also make officers seem more approachable. “We could be standing in Times Square and, you know, there could be a line of cops there, and for whatever reason, people approach us before they go to the foot post or the patrol police car,” Andi Gjeci, a mounted officer and trainer for the NYPD Mounted Unit, told amNY.

The Future of Mounted Police Units

Of course, horse patrols aren’t cheap. Between training, boarding, feeding, and caring for these giant four-legged coworkers, the costs add up.

The horses have to meet the right criteria—most departments look for larger horses with good stamina and a calm, steady temperament. The horses come from a variety of sources; most are acquired from local stables, but some come from rescue organizations and even the Bureau of Land Management.

Once the horses join a police department’s mounted program, they undergo an in-depth training program where they’re exposed to all sorts of loud noises and unusual footing and are taught the specialized skills they’ll need for the job. The high cost of upkeep, training, and maintenance are the reasons why some cities, like Boston and D.C., have disbanded their mounted police programs in recent years.

But others have pushed back. Nonprofits like the Friends of the Lexington Mounted Police and the Bethlehem Mounted Police have rallied donations and built stables to help keep horses on the beat. Because let’s face it: Horses are public relations gold. Kids love them. Adults want selfies with them. In general, the horses help humanize officers and break the ice with the community in a way that perhaps only they can.

