Why Do Dogs Love Tennis Balls?

You’ve probably seen a dog bounding after a tennis ball at one point or another. But what is it about these particular balls—which weren’t even originally designed for pets—that makes canines go crazy? As it turns out, Fido’s fascination stems from a unique mix of instinct and happenstance.

This classic pairing is kismet. Dogs have a natural affinity toward tennis balls because their shape, size, texture, and even smell are all perfectly designed to pique their interests.

Tennis balls are precisely the right size to fit into most dogs’ mouths comfortably. They’re also usually made from rubber, which has a distinct scent (remember: your dogs have super-smelling skills).

Another factor is that dogs can’t see colors the same way humans do. They have a limited spectrum, and bright yellow—yes, tennis balls are yellow—is one color that stands out to them. This means that even when you throw it impossibly far away, they can still spot it pretty easily.

Dogs are big fans of not only tennis balls, but chasing activities in general, because of their evolutionary prey instinct. These instincts lead dogs to go after animals like birds or rabbits, which move around in erratic ways. The bouncing of a tennis ball can replicate this movement and scratch that “prey drive” part of your pup’s brain.

Are tennis balls safe for dogs?

Some safety warnings to be aware of: It’s important to remember that our dogs are creatures led by instinct. Some dogs might want to take their fun to the next level and chew up their tennis balls, so people must pay close attention to their pets during puppy playtime.

Bits of a gnawed-up tennis ball, or even the shredded fuzzy exterior, are choking hazards. Take care to prevent your dog from accidentally lodging the whole thing in their throat. The American Kennel Club suggests making sure your pet knows the “drop it” command when playing with these toys.

The material may also be abrasive to your pet’s teeth and stomach (though hopefully they won’t swallow any). To be safe, throw the tennis ball away as soon as it starts to get too worn. You should also be mindful of where you throw the ball—as when playing with other toys, you want to ensure you aren’t accidentally prompting your pup to run into traffic or another dangerous situation.

