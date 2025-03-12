27-Year-Old Therapy Llama Is Officially the Oldest of His Species

Therapy animals can help people stay calm and grounded, especially when they need it most. While cats and dogs are the most common therapy animals, llamas—including the oldest one in the world—have the same effect on some people.

According to the Associated Press, a 27-year-old therapy animal named Whitetop officially became the world’s oldest llama in captivity in late February. The cuddly white animal comforts chronically ill children at Victory Junction in North Carolina. The camp was founded by the American race car driver Kyle Petty, son of NASCAR legend Richard Petty. Kyle started the organization to commemorate his own son, Adam Petty, who passed away in an accident during a practice race in 2000.

His legacy is honored at Victory Junction, where Whitetop has lived since being donated to the facility nearly two decades ago. Llamas tend to live 15 years, but Whitetop far exceeds that age. Billie Davis, Victory Junction’s barn director, told AP that his lifespan is likely due to top-tier vet care and exercise. Whitetop is generally healthy (though he does have arthritis). Before Whitetop, a llama named Dalai Llama held the crown for the oldest of his species.

Therapy llamas aren’t as unusual as you may assume. Mountain Peaks Therapy in Ridgefield, Washington, brings trained llamas and alpacas to various locations, including hospitals, rehab centers, and senior communities. In 2024, the same organization brought Beni the llama and Captain Jack the alpaca to the Portland International Airport to bring joy to anxious travelers. The llamas and alpacas have also provided comfort through Pet Partners, a nonprofit therapy animal company that owned 20 of the animals in 2019.

Although dogs are a popular therapy animal, some patients prefer llamas. Niki Kuklenski, a llama breeder from Washington, told The New York Times that llamas can be better suited for those who feel dogs are “too much” and for people who have had less-than-pleasant experiences with canines.

Read More About Animals: