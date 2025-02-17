Wake Up And Smell These Fluffy Espresso Marshmallows

Marshmallows aren’t just for s’mores. They’re also great in hot cocoa, ice cream sundaes, or just eaten on their own. In the recipe below, the Institute of Culinary Education puts a caffeinated twist on the classic treat by adding coffee extract.

This espresso marshmallow recipe calls for something known as gelatin blooming. Chelsea Burgess, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, explains that blooming occurs when powdered gelatin is hydrated. “Soaking it in cold water for a few minutes causes the granules to swell and ensures the gelatin will melt evenly into your product,” she tells Mental Floss. An even melt will allow your marshmallows to turn out smooth.

The instructions can be divided into three parts: the sugar coating, the gelatin bloom, and the sugar syrup. Before preparing the ingredients, start by covering a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray and setting it aside. Make the coating for the marshmallows by sifting the powdered sugar and cornstarch in a large bowl and then stirring until they’re just blended. Next, you can set that mixture aside and begin the blooming process; just whisk the water and gelatin in a separate bowl and let it soften for 10 minutes.

Now it’s time to make the sugar syrup. Combine 84 grams of corn syrup, water, and salt in a medium saucepan over high heat. Boil the mixture, stirring occasionally, until it reaches 240°F. As it cooks, pour the rest of the corn syrup into the bowl of an electric mixture with a whisk attachment. When the hot mixture reaches 240°F, remove it from the heat and let it cool off a little. Pour the gelatin into the hot syrup, and then slowly pour everything into the mixing bowl with the room-temperature corn syrup and add the coffee extract. Whip everything together at high speed until you see soft peaks form.

You can now pour the mixture into the prepared sheet pan and let it set overnight. The following day, use a fine-mesh strainer to dust the marshmallow with the cornstarch and powdered sugar combo. Cut around the edges of the marshmallow to separate it from the pan, flip it over onto parchment paper, and coat the other side with the mixture.

Grease a long knife before using it to divide the marshmallows into 1.5-inch-by-1.5-inch squares. Finally, add one more powdered sugar coating to the sliced marshmallows. If you want an extra layer of flavor, toast them over a fire or use a kitchen blow torch.

To learn more recipes like this one, consider enrolling at the Institute of Culinary Education. The culinary school offers a diverse curriculum, with classes ranging from hospitality and hotel management to health-supportive culinary arts. Visit the official website to learn more about its New York and Los Angeles campuses.

Espresso Marshmallows

Yields: about 35 marshmallows

Ingredients

Coating:

2 ⅓ cups (284 grams) powdered sugar

1 ½ cups (190 grams) cornstarch

Gelatin bloom:

3 ½ teaspoons (11 grams) unflavored powdered gelatin

⅓ cup (78 grams) water

Sugar syrup:

1 cup (200 grams) sugar

⅓ cup (84 grams) light corn syrup (1)

¼ cup (59 grams) water

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons coffee extract (such as Trablit)

⅓ cup (84 grams) light corn syrup (2)

Lightly coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray and set it aside. To prepare the marshmallow coating, sift together the powdered sugar and cornstarch in a large bowl and stir until just blended. Set the bowl aside. For the bloom: Whisk together gelatin and water in a small bowl and let it soften for 10 minutes. For the sugar syrup, stir the sugar, corn syrup (1), water, and salt in a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring it to a boil, stirring occasionally, until the temperature reaches 240°F. While the sugar syrup cooks, pour the remaining corn syrup (2) into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. When the sugar syrup reaches 240°F, remove it from heat and allow it to cool slightly. Pour the gelatin into the hot mixture. Then, slowly pour everything into the mixing bowl with the uncooked corn syrup and add the coffee extract. Increase the speed and whisk until it reaches soft peaks. The finished marshmallow mixture will more than double in volume. Pour the mix into the prepared pan and allow it to set overnight. The following day, use a sieve to coat the surface of the marshmallow with the cornstarch and powdered sugar mixture. Release the marshmallow from the edges of the pan and turn it onto parchment. Coat the other side with the powdered sugar mixture. Spray a knife with pan spray and cut the marshmallow into approximately 1.5-inch-by-1.5-inch squares. Coat all sides of the marshmallows with powdered sugar mixture to prevent sticking. Optional: Toast marshmallows over an open flame or use a blowtorch for a toasty caramel flavor.

Read More Dessert Recipes: