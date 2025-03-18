Why Travelers Should Be Wary of “Airport Theory”

The airport isn’t the most relaxing place to be, with the stress of crowds, baggage check, and the TSA. A recent TikTok trend called “Airport Theory” suggests leaning into the chaos of air travel. People who swear by it claim you only need to arrive 15 or 20 minutes before departure to get through security and find your gate before the flight takes off. It may sound tempting, but experts warn that subscribing to Airport Theory is simply a bad idea.

Even under the best circumstances, 20 minutes is rarely enough time to get through most airports. The national average wait time for security was a little over 27 minutes in 2024, per WIRED. It’s likely to be longer at some of the busiest airports in the world, like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Some people might get lucky enough to catch their flight using Airport Theory, but if one thing goes wrong, you’re in trouble. The strategy doesn’t only add pressure to your plans, it also inconveniences others. Cory Bengtzen, CEO and pilot at SkyShare, told TODAY that if you miss your flight, it becomes the job of over-worked gate agents to find another one for you.

It’s generally recommended to arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight departs. A passenger with TSA PreCheck and no bags to check going to a smaller airport may have more wiggle room.

It may seem obvious to many people that Airport Theory is a recipe for disaster, so why did it go viral? Eric Napoli, chief legal officer of AirHelp, told TODAY that travelers are desperate to avoid waiting around the airport for hours and reduce their total travel time. However, several TikToks of people missing their flights show how easily the tip backfires.

Instead of putting yourself on a time crunch, consider more reasonable ways to streamline your time at the airport. For example, these eight products—including a toiletry bag and a travel wallet—can get you through airport security faster. You can even reserve a free spot in a TSA line at certain airports.

Read More About Travel: