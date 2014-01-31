arrow
The Reason Why No Photography is Allowed in the Sistine Chapel

BY Rick Marshall
January 31, 2014
(Updated: October 2, 2019)
Wikimedia Commons

As the home of some of the greatest works of art produced by humanity, the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City is a popular tourist destination (to put it mildly). If you've been one of the 4 million visitors to the famous landmark each year, you've probably learned of one aspect of the room filled with Michelangelo's beautiful, biblical frescos that tends to come as a surprise to first-time guests.

There's no photography or video allowed in the Sistine Chapel.

Yes, despite the rules that encourage quiet contemplation of the fantastic, eye-popping art that adorns nearly every inch of the walls and ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, visitors to the chapel will find their experience peppered with terse shouts of “No photo! No video!” from security guards. The prohibition against photography has been in place for several decades, and while many assume that the no-photography rule is in place to prevent the flashing of cameras from affecting the art, the real reason dates back to the restoration of the chapel's art that began in 1980 and took nearly 20 years to complete.

Michelangelo, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain in the United States

When Vatican officials decided to undertake a comprehensive restoration of Michelangelo's art in the chapel, the price tag for such an endeavor prompted them to seek outside assistance to fund the project. In the end, the highest bidder was Nippon Television Network Corporation of Japan, whose $3 million offering (which eventually ballooned to $4.2 million) was unmatched by any entity in Italy or the U.S.

In return for funding the renovation, Nippon TV received the exclusive rights to photography and video of the restored art, as well as photos and recordings of the restoration process by photographer Takashi Okamura, who was commissioned by Nippon TV. While many initially scoffed at the deal, the high-resolution photos provided by Nippon offered a hyper-detailed peek behind all of the scaffolding that hid each stage of restoration, and eventually won over some critics of the arrangement.

As a result of the deal, Nippon produced multiple documentaries, art books, and other projects featuring their exclusive photos and footage of the Sistine Chapel restoration, including several celebrated collections of the photographic surveys that informed the project.

The ban on photography within the chapel remains in effect despite the waning of the terms of Nippon's deal. In 1990, The New York Times reported that Nippon's commercial exclusivity on photos expired three years after each stage of the restoration was completed. For example, photos of Michelangelo's epic depiction of Last Judgment were no longer subject to Nippon's copyright as of 1997, because that stage of the restoration was completed in 1994.

For the record, Nippon has stated that their photo ban did not apply to "ordinary tourists," but for simplicity's sake—lest some professional photog disguised himself in Bermuda shorts and socks and sandals—authorities made it an across-the-board policy.

Michelangelo, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain in the United States

The “No Photos! No Video!” rule remains in place for the Sistine Chapel (though as some recent visitors can attest, its enforcement isn't exactly strict). Given the damage that can be caused by thousands of cameras' flashes going off in the chapel each day, it's no surprise that Vatican officials decided not to end the ban when Nippon's contract expired.

After all, the chapel houses some of the greatest art in the world—and a gift shop stocked with souvenir photos, of course.

Holiday Gift Guides

14 Gifts We're Giving in 2020

BY mentalfloss .com
December 11, 2020
Amazon

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There are a lot of gifts to be bought this time of year, but you don't want to give the people in your life the same old presents they've already seen countless times. So we thought we’d help you out a bit by sharing a few of the things we plan on gifting this season. From comfy waterproof boots for the outdoorsy people in your life to a Nerf Blaster for the kids (or chaotic adults) on your list, we think you'll find something for everyone here (even if you're just in the market to treat yourself).

1. Women's Snowcreek Lace Waterproof Boots; $130

Merrell

This year, I’m gifting myself a solid pair of winter boots. These waterproof, fleece-lined boots from Merrell are sleek enough to wear around a city and sturdy enough to handle a lengthier walk in the woods. —Kerry Wolfe, Staff Editor

Buy it: Merrell

2. L.L. Bean Daybreak Scuffs; $64

L.L. Bean

Months spent cooped up inside mean many of us have swapped outdoor shoes for slippers. Give someone the gift of warm, cozy feet with these sturdy-yet-comfortable slippers from L.L. Bean. —K.W.

Buy it: L.L. Bean

3. CarbonKlean Peeps Eyeglass Lens Cleaner; $20

Peeps/Amazon

These glasses cleaners make an unconventional, though useful, stocking stuffer. The glasses-wearers in your life will finally be able to wipe their lenses without accidentally adding additional finger smudges in the process. —K.W.

Buy it: Amazon

4. Legendary Whitetails Flannel Shirt; $29 to $55

Legendary Whitetails/Amazon

These premium cotton shirts are extremely comfortable and toasty in winter weather—perfect for dads (like mine) who have recently returned from Florida. —Jake Rossen, Senior Staff Writer

Buy it: Amazon

5. Nerf Fortnite TS-R Blaster; $45

Nerf/Amazon

Fortnite fans of college age will appreciate this diversion, which includes three llama targets. It will hopefully distract younger relatives from indulging in less wholesome social activities. —J.R.

Buy it: Amazon

6. Hello Kitty Tamagotchi; $20

Amazon

My niece is finally becoming fun to shop for now that she (I think) turned 7 in May. I already got her a few gifts from a predetermined list my family has to follow, but I also decided to go a bit rogue and buy her the new Hello Kitty Tamagotchi. I had one of the original Tamagotchis back in the late '90s, and I remember it driving my mother up a wall. I was grossly irresoponsible in taking care of it, so she used to take it to work with her to feed it and entertain it throughout the day. And while I would always lose interest in keeping it alive, I would be despondent whenever it would die—and no mother wants their kid's digital pet to die of neglect. In short, children are incredibly difficult, and I'd be honored if my niece followed in that tradition. —Jay Serafino, Special Projects Editor

Buy it: Amazon

7. Grovemade Wood Notebook; $25

Grovemade

This Grovemade Wood Notebook is a treat for any self-proclaimed notebook collectors like myself. Leatherbound notebooks feel like a dime a dozen compared to this unique wooden spiral one. —Elaine Selna, Commerce Writer

Buy it: Grovemade

8. PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer; $80

PhoneSoap/Amazon

I bought this gadget for my clean-conscious brother-in-law. It claims to kill 99 percent of germs on your phone (or any other item that fits inside it) with a 10-minute blast of UV light. It's hard to tell if it's working, but we're better safe than sorry these days. —Kat Long, Science Editor

Buy it: Amazon

9. Therapy Dough; $15

Uncommon Goods

In 2020, it's hard to go wrong with gifts that relieve stress. That's why I'm getting this kneading dough as a stocking stuffer for my boyfriend. It's infused with essential oils, so it releases soothing scents when massaged. Plus, it's a lot more sophisticated than a fidget spinner. —Michele Debczak, Senior Staff Writer

Buy it: Uncommon Goods

10. Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver; $13

ConAir/Amazon

The gentle whirring of this handheld machine almost seems to say “Don’t worry, I’ll make your shabby sweaters look brand-new.” The tiny blades shave the pills off fabrics of all kinds, making this an ideal gift for avid thrifters or just anyone determined to get as much wear as possible out of their favorite garments. —Ellen Gutoskey, Staff Writer

Buy it: Amazon

11. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit; $40

Uncommon Goods

I'm indulging my little brother's love for hot sauce with this kit, which comes with everything he needs to make his own smokin' hot sauce: bottles; cayenne, ancho, curry, and chili spice packs; and vinegar. —Erin McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief

Buy it: Uncommon Goods

12. Oyster Mushroom Log; $30

Uncommon Goods

My mom can't get enough mushrooms, so this year, I gifted her a log so she can grow her own. All she needs to do is soak the log and keep it in a cool, damp place, and once it starts sprouting, she can harvest, soak, and repeat every six weeks for three years. It's the gift that literally keeps on giving. —E.M.

Buy it: Uncommon Goods

13. Tough Cookie Plant Duo; $92

The Sill

I opted to give the gift of greenery from The Sill to several people on my list this year. The new plant parents got the Tough Cookie duo—a hardy ZZ Plant and Philodendron that can withstand low light and a missed watering here or there. The Sill also has all the accessories a new plant owner will need, from lava rocks and soil to a watering can. —E.M.

Buy it: The Sill

14. Mental Floss Amazing Facts 2021 Desk Calendar; $16

Andrews McMeel

Sorry, not sorry for buying everyone on my list Mental Floss's brand-new fact-a-day calendar. Not only will it be a great way to help them figure out what day it even is in 2021, they'll all learn new and fascinating facts to keep them entertained (and to amaze others on their many Zoom calls!). —E.M.

Buy it: Andrews McMeel

Spare Change? Here’s Why Coins Are So Scarce Right Now

BY Jake Rossen
December 10, 2020
Coins are in short supply at the moment.
Coins are in short supply at the moment.
Nathaniel_U, Flickr // CC BY 2.0

If you’ve paid with cash at a local merchant over the past few months, you've probably noticed a sign advising that cashiers might not be able to return exact change. There may have also been a request to make a cashless payment, like a credit card or Venmo. That’s because America is in the middle of a coin shortage, yet another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reports. Here’s how it happened.

When business shutdowns began in the spring of 2020, owing to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the primary method for circulating coins was disrupted. That shutdown also affected the operations of the U.S. Mint, which saw reduced production as a result of fewer employees. When the economy began to bounce back in the summer months, coin distribution had fallen behind.

It’s not an issue of overall quantity. Despite the Mint slowing down production, there is roughly $47.8 billion worth of coins within the United States—which is approximately $400 million more than in 2019. It’s simply that the existing coins aren’t being passed along at the same rate they once were.

Retailers may have contributed in some measure to the reduced distribution. Upon reopening, many requested customers use contactless forms of payment in an effort to slow the spread of germs, though the risk of contracting COVID-19 this way is likely lower than inhaling respiratory droplets—providing you wash your hands after handling money and before touching your face.

The government is trying to encourage people to get the unused coins back in circulation. The U.S. Coin Task Force, set up by the Federal Reserve to address the issue, is raising awareness via social media by asking people to gather up all the coins they can from home, whether from coin banks or seat cushions, and start using them. Spending them, depositing them at banks, or using coin-counting kiosks like Coinstar are all ways to get coins back in circulation. Considering that the average adult has about $113 in coins hiding all around their house, it's certainly worth the time to dig them out and start using them.

[h/t USA Today]

coronavirus Finance money News
