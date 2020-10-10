arrow
The Story Behind Eva Perón’s Secret Lobotomy

BY Michele Debczak
October 10, 2020
The story of Eva Perón—the actress-turned-First Lady of Argentina—has been told numerous times. The Broadway musical Evita and the movie adaptation cover her rise to power and her untimely passing, but they leave out what may be the most tragic part of her life. During her final months, Perón likely underwent a secret, forced lobotomy that possibly hastened her death.

Perón was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer in August 1951 and died in July 1952 at age 33. For years, her death was thought to be the direct result of her disease, but a study published in 2015 complicates that narrative.

For his study published in the journal World Neurosurgery, Yale neurosurgeon Daniel Nijensohn used medical records and firsthand accounts to flesh out the details surrounding Perón's lobotomy. He claims Perón received the procedure in May or June 1952, just weeks before her death. Perón reportedly suffered greatly throughout her battle with cancer, and doctors may have recommended the lobotomy as a treatment for pain.

A lobotomy is a type of brain surgery that involves severing connections between the prefrontal cortex and the rest of the brain. This dulls the patient's emotions, which is why it was used to dampen pain—or at least moderate the response to it. The operation is regarded as dangerous and inhumane today, but in the 1950s, it was fairly common.

Lobotomies were also used to treat mental health issues, especially in women. One analysis found that the majority of lobotomies carried out in France, Switzerland, and Belgium between 1935 and 1985 were performed on female patients. In his study, Nijensohn alleges that Perón's surgery was not merely a treatment for pain, but a way to control her erratic behavior.

Perón's politics grew more inflammatory as her condition worsened. In her last public speech delivered on May 1, 1952, she targeted her enemies, and she even attempted to organize armed workers' militias from her sickbed. The operation she received may have been a drastic attempt by Juan Perón—Eva Perón's husband and the President of Argentina—to prevent a civil war. Regardless of the motives, the lobotomy was likely performed without the First Lady's knowledge or consent.

Perón made her last public appearance at her husband's second inauguration in June 1952. Though the surgery she received possibly calmed her anxieties, it also may have worsened her physical health. After the lobotomy, she stopped eating, and by the time of the event she weighed just 78 pounds. She was so frail that she needed a cage-like contraption made of plaster and wire to stand.

Eva Perón died on July 26, 1952. Though she was a controversial figure in politics, she was also regarded as a saint by many Argentinians, and her funeral was attended by millions. The true nature of her final months add another wrinkle to her fascinating legacy.

Warby Parker Created a Spray to Prevent Your Glasses From Fogging Up When You Wear a Face Mask

BY Ellen Gutoskey
October 15, 2020
Julian Wan, Unsplash

A face mask won’t keep you from getting enough oxygen, but it might keep you from seeing clearly through your glasses. When you exhale, your warm breath usually dissipates into the air in front of you. When you’re wearing a face mask, on the other hand, it gets funneled through the gaps around your nose and turns into tiny water droplets after colliding with your much colder lenses. In other words, it fogs up your glasses.

To prevent this from happening, Warby Parker has created an anti-fog spray that absorbs those droplets as soon as they form on your lenses, before they can cloud your view. It’s not the only product like it on the market—Amazon alone has dozens—but Warby Parker’s version has the added benefit of cleaning your lenses, too.

The perfect solution.Warby Parker

As Prevention.com reports, the spray is part of the company’s “Clean My Lenses Kit,” which comes with a bottle of anti-fog spray, a microfiber cloth, and a pouch for your glasses (or for storing the other two products in the kit). All you do is spritz both sides of your lenses, wipe them down with the cloth, and venture out for your fog-free day.

The spray works with any type of lens, which makes it a useful innovation even for people who just wear regular sunglasses. It can also come in handy during plenty of other fog-inducing situations, like sipping a hot beverage or cooking over a hot stove.

You can order a kit online for $15, or look for one in your local Warby Parker store. In the meantime, here are a few DIY ways to keep your glasses from getting foggy.

[h/t Prevention.com]

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Remembering the Deadly London Beer Flood of 1814

BY Nick Greene
October 17, 2014
(Updated: October 17, 2020)
Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons

In the fall of 1814, one of history's most bizarre disasters befell London when a 15-foot wave of beer flooded an entire neighborhood and left eight people dead.

The Horse Shoe Brewery on Tottenham Court Road in London boasted a massive 22-foot-tall vat that held some 160,000 gallons of dark porter. On October 17, 1814, one of the metal hoops meant to secure it snapped, and the wooden vat succumbed to the immense pressure of all that fermenting brew. The gushing beer smashed open the brewery's other vats, resulting in a raging sea of beer that burst forth from the building.

Over 1 million liters of beer flooded out onto the road and raced through the St. Giles neighborhood. The area was crammed with crowded slums, and many inhabitants couldn't escape in time. According to The Independent: "Hannah Banfield, a little girl, was taking tea with her mother, Mary, at their house in New Street when the deluge hit. Both were swept away in the current, and perished."

Others who were gathered in a cellar for a wake were caught by surprise by the flood and drowned in beer. A wall of a nearby pub crumbled and crushed a 14-year-old girl who was standing next to it. In total, eight people perished in the accident.

Unsubstantiated rumors persist that rowdy locals brought pots and pans to the river of beer in an attempt to round up free drinks. In reality though, the citizens of St. Giles were lauded in the press for their help with the rescue efforts, keeping quiet in the aftermath in order to help listen for the screams of their trapped neighbors.

This story has been updated for 2020.

