Kevin Malone's Famous Chili Recipe From The Office Is Hiding In Peacock's User Agreement
If you rushed to create a Peacock account so you could start streaming The Office, you may have missed a delightful Easter egg from the platform. Hidden in Peacock's terms of use is a detailed recipe for Kevin's famous chili—which he famously spilled in the cold open of "Casual Friday," a season 5 episode. Now anyone can make the dish at home—and eat it there, too (as Kevin taught us, a stockpot of chili doesn't travel well).
User agreements don't normally make the most compelling reading material, so Peacock entices readers to get through the entire document by teasing the recipe for Kevin's chili up top. In between the sections going over third-party authentication and merchants and advertising, they deliver the goods. "At Peacock, we don’t make promises we can’t keep," the text reads. "So, please see below for the chili recipe inspired by Kevin Malone’s legendary family dish, which he so memorably brought to Dunder Mifflin on The Office."
What follows is a fairly standard recipe for beef chili. It features hot peppers, beer, pinto beans, and other delicious ingredients the team at Dunder Mifflin sadly never got to taste. If you don't have the patience to sift through pages of legal jargon, you can read the full ingredients list and instructions below.
The bonus content has been hiding in plain sight on Peacock's website since at least March of 2021, but news of its existence recently went viral on TikTok. It's one of many recipes from pop culture to spread online. After making enough chili to feed the regional branch of a paper company, check out the recipe for the "prison" sauce and meatballs seen in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas here.
Kevin's Famous Chili Ingredients 4 dried ancho chiles 2 Tbs neutral oil (vegetable, canola or grapeseed) 3 lbs ground beef (80/20 or 85/15 lean) 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped 6 cloves garlic 1 large jalapeño, finely chopped 1 Tbs dried oregano 2 tsp ground cumin ¼ tsp cayenne pepper 2 Tbs tomato paste 2 12 oz. bottles of beer (lager or pale ale) 3 cans Pinto beans, drained and rinsed 3 cups beef stock 2 ½ cups chopped ripe tomatoes 2 Tbs kosher salt Chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream for topping Directions - Tear ancho chiles into pieces, discarding seeds and stems. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, toast chiles over medium-high, stirring occasionally until very fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer toasted ancho chiles to a food processor or spice mill and process until very finely ground. Set aside. - Add oil to pot and heat over medium-high. Add ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally to break beef into small pieces, until well browned (about 6 minutes). Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a plate and set aside. - Add onion to pot and cook briefly over medium-high until barely softened, about 2 minutes. The secret is to undercook the onions. - Using a garlic press, press garlic directly into the pot, 1 clove at a time. Then stir in jalapeños, oregano, cumin, cayenne pepper and tomato paste. Stir and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add beer and continue to cook, stirring and scraping the pan, about 7 minutes. - Meanwhile, put beans in a large bowl and mash briefly with a potato masher until broken up but not fully mashed. - Add mashed beans, stock, tomatoes, salt, and cooked beef to pot. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low to maintain simmer and cook 2 hours so everything gets to know each other in the pot. Remove from heat, uncover and let stand at least 1 hour (can also be refrigerated 8 hours or overnight). - Reheat gently, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve with your favorite toppings. We recommend chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream.