30 of the Best Sports Movies of All Time, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Although sports movies have their fair share of clichés and plot contrivances (just like any film genre), they’re also full of joy and hope, promoting the power of sports as a way to achieve goals and overcome just about any obstacle. Some have even gone on to win an Academy Award for Best Picture, like Million Dollar Baby (2004), Rocky (1976), and Chariots of Fire (1981).

Sports movies can be a wonderful source of inspiration and showcase the triumph of the human spirit, but some are definitely better than others. Rotten Tomatoes recently put together a roundup of the best of all time, drawing from reviews and other data, like the movie’s release year. Per Rotten Tomatoes, the No. 1 sports movie of all time is I, Tonya (2017), which stars Margot Robbie and focuses on the life and times of controversial figure skater Tonya Harding. But there are plenty of others to consider if you’re planning a movie night.

Each of the 30 titles listed below scored at least 80 percent or higher on the Tomatometer, meaning they’re all “Certified Fresh” with film critics and audiences alike. There are even some picks that scored a perfect 100 percent, including The Endless Summer (1966), Changing the Game (2019), Next Goal Wins (2014), and Racing Dream (2009). All four titles are actually sports documentaries (in fact, there are 12 docs featured in the top 30 sports movies, while the rest are narratives). Additionally, the film with the lowest rating in the top rankings is 2018’s Creed II, which still earned a respectable 83 percent rating on the Tomatometer.

Here are 30 of the best sports movies of all time, based on the site’s rankings:

I, Tonya (2017) // 90 percent Ford v Ferrari (2019) // 92 percent Creed (2015) // 95 percent Raging Bull (1980) // 92 percent The Wrestler (2008) // 99 percent National Velvet (1944) // 98 percent Fighting with My Family (2019) // 93 percent Free Solo (2018) // 97 percent Moneyball (2011) // 94 percent Maiden (2018) // 98 percent Bull Durham (1988) // 97 percent Murderball (2005) // 98 percent Rocky (1976) // 93 percent Hoop Dreams (1994) // 98 percent The Endless Summer (1966) // 100 percent Win Win (2011) // 95 percent Horse Feathers (1932) // 97 percent The Fighter (2010) // 91 percent Changing the Game (2019) // 100 percent When We Were Kings (1996) // 98 percent Bad News Bears (1976) // 97 percent Next Goal Wins (2014) // 100 percent The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) // 97 percent Creed II (2018) // 83 percent Racing Dream (2009) // 100 percent Foxcatcher (2014) // 88 percent The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016) // 98 percent The Hustler (1961) // 94 percent The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg (1999) // 97 percent Undefeated (2011) // 96 percent

With seven movies in the top 30, the most popular sport represented here is boxing, followed by baseball with four films, and then wrestling with four titles. A few other popular sports have some representation on this list, though, like basketball, auto racing, and more.

The most obscure sports listed are wheelchair rugby (featured in the 2005 documentary Murderball), as well as rock climbing and retro gaming with Free Solo (2018) and The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007), respectively. And if you’re still in the mood for a sports flick and you've already seen most of the films above, you can always check out these incredible movies about the Olympics, too.

