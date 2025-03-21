The 10 Best States for Living Off the Grid

An off-the-grid lifestyle isn’t for the weak. Many people aren’t equipped to be completely self-reliant and find their own sources of food, water, and more. Those who are, or at least aspire to be, may be interested in this list of the best states for living off the grid.

Data analysts from the home services website Home Gnome compiled the rankings below based on five weighted categories, ranging from a state’s affordability to its climate. After gathering and analyzing data from sources like NOAA and the U.S. Census Bureau, Home Gnome ranked each state based on the average of its scores across 28 metrics and each of the five categories.

According to Home Gnome’s study, Iowa is ideal for off-the-grid folks. The state’s high ranking is due to its moderate weather, generally low cost of living, low rural poverty rate, and renewable energy systems. Lawmakers are also working to improve accessibility to healthcare in rural areas, as shown in a recently introduced bill that aims to set up more medical professionals and specialists throughout the state.

Texas comes in second on the list, with the best self-sufficient infrastructure. It’s expected to outperform other states in wind power generation over the next decade, and it also has the most off-grid properties on the market. Self-sufficient people looking to start anew will be happy to know that Texas also ranks highly on this list of the best states for a fresh start.

Kentucky rounds out the top three on the list. It’s one of the safest states, with a very low crime rate. Additionally, Kentucky has few air and water quality issues and some of the best access to rural health clinics.

The worst state for independent living is Rhode Island, partly because of its tiny size. Home Gnome explains that small states usually have fewer off-grid houses available, properties that fetch higher prices, and less ideal road conditions.

The complete list of the top 10 best states for off-the-grid living is below:

Iowa Texas Kentucky Minnesota Oklahoma Vermont Nebraska Kansas Montana South Dakota

