The 10 Best States to Move to for a Fresh Start

Sometimes, you need a fresh start. One of the most extreme ways to start anew is to move to another state. The real estate website View Homes recently revealed the best states to relocate to and establish a new life.

The research team weighed many factors that people consider when moving to another state. Economic criteria, such as the cost of living and availability of job opportunities, are some of the main drivers of relocation. Crime rates, quality of life, and social connectivity were also taken into consideration. When examining these metrics, they pulled data from numerous sources, including the FBI’s crime database, the Census Bureau, and LinkedIn.

According to the findings, New York, California, and Texas are the best states to move to for a fresh start. Although New York’s cost of living is on the higher end, other factors, like job opportunities and quality of life, boost its appeal. New York City also made it to WalletHub’s list of the 10 best U.S. cities for active lifestyles.

On the opposite side of the country is California, the second best state for people looking to relocate. Like New York, the Golden State’s cost of living may not be ideal for many, but it has one of the highest job opportunity rates and best economies in the country. Californian cities often show up on lists of the best places to live, like this list of the best places for jobs, and this list of best cities for families in the U.S.

Texas rounds out the top three places in the ranking. The Lone Star State’s cost of living isn’t as high as the previous two entries, but it’s a bit lacking in terms of quality of life. Nonetheless, Houston and Austin were named among top 10 most fun cities in the U.S. last year.

You can find the rest of the top 10 cities to relocate to below:

New York

California

Texas

Florida

Tennessee

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Iowa

Colorado

Ohio

