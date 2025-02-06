The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Weddings in 2025

A wedding is one of the happiest (and most expensive) days in a person’s life. Wanting the best for the special occasion is only natural. If you’re planning a romantic celebration of your own in 2025, these are the U.S. cities offering couples the most bang for their buck.

To compile the list below, data analysts at WalletHub compared 182 cities. The survey included the 150 U.S. cities with the largest populations and at least two of the most populous cities from each state. Three dimensions (cost, facilities and services, and activities and attractions) covering 26 weighted metrics were taken into account. The metrics were graded on a 100-point system, with 100 being the most ideal for weddings. Such metrics included average wedding cost and wedding chapels and venues per capita. WalletHub calculated each city’s weighted average in all metrics to determine its overall score.

Florida dominates the list, with cities in the Sunshine State taking up four out of the top 10 spots. The best place to get married overall is Orlando. WalletHub reports that the city’s wedding service availability—such as the number of venues, hotels, DJs, and party equipment rentals—makes the destination ideal. And, of course, there are popular tourist destinations like Disney World for guests to enjoy after (or during) the wedding.

If you’re into extravagance, Las Vegas should be on your list of dream wedding destinations. In addition to ranking No.2 on the list of the best places to get married, Sin City made it to WalletHub’s list of the 10 most fun cities in the U.S. It ranks highly in the number of musicians, cake shops, and florists per capita. There’s plenty to do in Las Vegas, from walking on the Strip to visiting the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden.

Another Florida city, Miami, comes in third place. The turquoise waves of Miami Beach would perfectly complement a seaside wedding. Additionally, the city has many bridal shops, bartenders, and makeup artists per capita. Miami’s hotel prices are also some of the lowest in the country, with 3-star hotel rooms starting at $81.

Here are the rest of the best cities to have a wedding.

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas Miami Atlanta Tampa, Florida Austin, Texas San Francisco Houston, Texas New Orleans, Louisiana Fort Lauderdale, Florida

