This Blue Butterfly Pea Flower Mocktail Is a Magic Trick in a Glass

There are many reasons why someone might opt for a mocktail instead of a cocktail during happy hour. This blue butterfly pea flower mocktail recipe from The Institute of Culinary Education’s (ICE) proves that booze-free beverages can be just as tasty—and show-stopping—as the alcoholic kind.

Carrie Smith, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at ICE’s Los Angeles campus, tells Mental Floss that her recipe is adaptable. It calls for fresh lavender, but rosemary or mint are suitable substitutes if you aren’t a fan of the floral flavor.

The real star of this drink is the color-changing butterfly pea flower. When you mix the flower-infused liquid with the other ingredients, it shifts into stunning shades of violet, blue, or magenta. The magic trick lies in the science of pH levels. As The Spice and Tea Exchange points out, adding something acidic, like the lemon in this recipe, to butterfly pea flower tea can trigger the color change.

To see it for yourself, start making the recipe by boiling two cups of water. Then, turn off the heat and add the flowers, juniper berries, and one sprig of fresh lavender. Infuse the flavors for at least 30 minutes and strain the ingredients before chilling in the fridge.

Prepare the glass by dipping the edge in citrus sugar, filling both glasses with ice, and garnishing with two slices of lemon and one sprig of lavender. Pour the infusion into the glass until it’s about one-half or two-thirds filled, and then add the tonic water to see the drink turn into a gorgeous deep purple hue.

The Institute of Culinary Education has a wide selection of courses for people of all experience levels, including pastry baking, plant-based cooking, and more. You can check out the curricula offered at its New York and Los Angeles campuses online.

Blue Butterfly Flower Herbal Mocktail

Yield: 2 drinks

Infusion:

2 cups filtered water

10 dried butterfly pea flowers (or 1 tsp butterfly pea flower powder for a stronger flavor)

2 juniper berries

1 sprig fresh lavender

Drink:

½ cup tonic water, chilled

4 lemon slices

2 sprigs fresh lavender

Citrus Sugar Rim:

Freshly zested orange, lemon, and lime mixed with ¼ cup granulated sugar

Bring two cups of water to a boil. Turn off the heat and add the butterfly flowers (or powder), juniper berries, and one sprig of fresh lavender. Allow the flavors to infuse for 30 minutes and strain the ingredients. Chill it until needed.

Dip the edge of the glass in citrus sugar. Fill each glass with ice, two lemon slices, and one sprig of fresh lavender.

Fill the glass halfway to two-thirds with the chilled butterfly infusion. Top it with chilled tonic water to see the color change.

Read More Recipes: