Prosecco and champagne sound identical when you’re popping a bottle to ring in the new year. Despite their similarities—both are sparkling, European wines enjoyed at special occasions—champagne and prosecco aren’t interchangeable. Here are the major distinctions setting the celebratory beverages apart.

While they may look the same in a glass, the two wines differ in their origins, ingredients, and production methods. Liquor.com describes prosecco as a sparkling wine from the Veneto region of Italy comprising at least 85 percent glera grapes. Unlike champagne, prosecco is made using the Charmat (or tank) method, in which wine bubbles form through a secondary fermentation in a pressurized vat.

Champagne, meanwhile, is exclusive to Champagne, France—hence the name. It mainly uses chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier grapes in the traditional method (or the méthode champenoise). The wine undergoes secondary fermentation in the bottle rather than a vat and must age for at least 12 months. During this period, the champagne “ages on lees,” a process in which dead yeast cells in the wine break down, enhancing the drink’s taste and consistency.

As a result of this aging process, champagne has a more complex flavor profile and a higher price tag to match. Prosecco, on the other hand, tends to be more affordable with a fruitier, brighter taste. Additionally, the best champagne can age for decades, whereas consumers are advised to drink most prosecco no later than five years after it’s made. Prosecco may be the better option for those new to sparkling wine and who are looking for something light and fruity on a budget. Champagne might be best for those who are able to splurge on a more complex product.

If you plan on drinking sparkling wine this New Year’s Eve, here’s how to preserve the alcohol without a stopper. You can expect many wines to last for a few days in the fridge once opened, depending on the type.

