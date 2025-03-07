20 Companies That Offer Student Discounts

A college education is notoriously expensive. According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of a full-time undergraduate program at a four-year institution is $38,270 per year. That’s a hefty payment—but at least some companies alleviate the pain with student discounts. It’s hard to keep up with all the deals, so we’ve compiled a list of some popular businesses that offer lower prices for college students.

Apple

Apple offers discounts for college students and school faculty members. Eligible items are marked with the Education Savings symbol (a graduation cap).

Microsoft

Students can take advantage of various deals at this technology conglomerate. They can get 10 percent off select devices, a $3 Microsoft 365 subscription, or even $100 off a Surface laptop.

HP

HP offers various deals on on their products and services when you sign up for their HP Education Store membership—no student ID required. The membership and its associated deals are also available to school staff members and parents.

Dell

Like HP, Dell also offers student discounts via a special membership. You’ll have to create an account on the website, register for Dell Rewards, and insert a valid student email address to start saving on products.

Chick-Fil-A

The fast-food chain offers discounts for students, but specific deals vary by location. You’ll have to call a specific store for details.

Chipotle

Chipotle will offer students a free fountain drink or iced tea with any purchase during the entire month of September.

Target

Students can access several discounts and giftcards when they make a Target account, sign up for Target Circle, and verify their status using an ID. If you don’t have an ID, you can also use a class schedule or tuition receipt for verification.

DoorDash

To tired to get food or cook? Student DashPass Plan subscribers will get the premium subscription for only $4.99 (instead of $9.99) a month or $48 (instead of $96) annually.

Crocs

Students can get full-priced Crocs for 25 percent off. Just verify your status with ID.me when you check out.

Nike

The shoe store offers 10 percent off many items on its website and app to those in college or high school. Just complete the verification form on SheerID to confirm your student status. The site may need additional documents as proof. Afterward, you’ll receive the discount.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters also offers a 10 percent store discount by giving you an exclusive code.

Timberland

The 10-percent-off trend continues with Timberland: College students who shop there can also get 10 percent off their entire order.

Levi’s

The jeans store steps it up with a 15 percent discount. Levi’s also used SheerID to verify student information.

Jansport

Of course, the backpack shop has student discounts. Students and teachers can get up to 15 percent off their purchases; the discount can be used once every 30 days.

Amazon

College students can enjoy many deals, including up to 10 percent off flights and hotels and a 99-cent Prime Video subscription, via Amazon Prime Student.

Evernote

The note-taking app is essential to many college students. Luckily, they can purchase a one-year subscription for Evernote Personal for 40 percent off.

Prezi

Many students turn to Prezi when creating presentations. And, fortunately, they can buy different plans at significantly lower prices.

Spotify Premium

Spotify Premium comes with Hulu, and students can have both at no cost for one month. After that, they’ll pay only $5.99 a month.

Youtube Premium

Students will get a one-month YouTube Premium trial for free and then pay $7.99 a month.

Apple Music

Students get one month free, and then pay $5.99 a month when they sign up for Apple Music.

Read More About College: