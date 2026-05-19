5 Longevity Secrets From the "Island Where People Forget to Die"

Some destinations are treasured for their scenery, while others draw interest for their delicious food, vibrant nightlife, or rich history.

Ikaria, a small Greek island in the Aegean Sea, has garnered worldwide attention for a very different reason: people there seem to live extraordinarily long lives. They have absolutely no interest in the rat race and define success in wrinkles, companionship, and simple pleasures.

Ikaria has so many healthy, elderly citizens that people call it "the island where people forget to die." The nickname may sound like science fiction, but researchers have found unusually high numbers of residents living well into their 90s, while staying active, social, and mentally sharp. Chronic illness and dementia are also less common there compared to many Western countries.

And, naturally, people want to know the secret.

What researchers like Blue Zones expert Dan Buettner discovered (after spending time on the island and interviewing its centenarians) is that there isn’t a miracle supplement or trendy health hack responsible for Ikaria’s longevity.

Instead, long life on Ikaria seems tied to everyday habits that are an intrinsic part of island living: the way people eat, move, rest, and connect with each other.

WHY IKARIA IS CONSIDERED A "BLUE ZONE"

Ikaria island, Greece. | Gatsi/GettyImages

Ikaria is among the world’s five “Blue Zones,” where people are known to live beyond the global average. The island’s mountainous terrain and slower pace of life have helped shape habits that support health and well-being, even though residents aren’t consciously optimizing every aspect of their lives.

Life in Ikaria is very different from the fast-paced routines of modern cities, to say the least. People walk after every meal, spend time outdoors, eat simple foods, and prioritize close relationships with family and neighbors. Days feel less rushed, and social connections are a natural part of daily life, not something squeezed into an overbooked calendar.

There is not one habit or quick fix in Ikaria (or any of the other Blue Zones) responsible for their larger-than-life (pun intended) elderly populations. It’s the accumulation of several positive lifestyle patterns, repeated over decades, that seems to make all the difference.

Here are five of the biggest longevity lessons inspired by Ikarians.

LESSONS FROM THE PEOPLE OF IKARIA

Alexandros Michailidis/GettyImages

1. Movement is constant and natural

Ikarians stay active, but not in the way 21st-century fitness culture promotes. Residents don’t obsess over steps or intense workouts. Instead, movement happens naturally. The steep hills encourage walking, while gardening, cooking, festivals, and outdoor chores keep people physically engaged into old age.

This constant, low-level activity may be one reason Ikarians stay healthier longer. Rather than sitting around for most of the day and fitting activity into a one-hour gym session, movement is simply part of daily living.

It's a good reminder to take brief walks in between meals and long periods of sitting.

2. Meals are simple, local, and shared

Horta wild greens, tzatziki olive oil, feta kathoura Ikarian cheese food at restaurant on Ikaria | ablokhin/GettyImages

Ikarian cuisine is rooted in traditional and local ingredients, including vegetables, beans, potatoes, whole grains, olive oil, fruit, and (the best part) almost no processed foods.

The eating style closely resembles the Mediterranean diet, typically associated with heart health and longevity. Herbal teas, made from rosemary, sage, and oregano (all high in antioxidants) are a daily ritual.

What makes Ikaria’s approach notable, if you haven't already spotted a pattern, is its simplicity. Meals aren’t about calories or restrictions. People eat nourishing, home-cooked food, and they do it with their loved ones.

3. Rest is never a waste of time

In many cultures, busyness is an invisible badge of honor, but not in Ikaria.

Afternoon naps are common, and daily routines move at a relaxed pace. Meals are unhurried, and people seem less consumed by stress and deadlines, and more interested in chatting with their neighbors.

Research suggests regular napping may benefit heart health and reduce stress. Just as importantly, the island’s slower rhythm creates more space for physical and mental recovery. In other words, no burnout!

The lifestyle offers a useful contrast to modern routines that rely on nonstop productivity. In Ikaria, rest is part of living well.

4. Community and connection come first

Alexandros Michailidis/GettyImages

One of Ikaria’s most powerful longevity habits has nothing to do with food or exercise.

Families remain close, neighbors knock on your door for a conversation, and social gatherings are frequent. Older adults involve themselves in community life rather than becoming isolated. Whether sharing meals, chatting outdoors, or attending celebrations, socialization unfolds on its own.

Strong social connections are consistently linked to better long-term health, and Ikaria is a prime example. The sense of belonging provides both emotional support and continued purpose as people age.

5. Moderation and enjoyment over perfection, always

Modern wellness culture promotes extremes, like strict diets, painful exercises, and relentless self-optimization. Life in Ikaria is more, well, free!

Residents practice moderation in ways that feel sustainable. Some observe periods of religious fasting, which limits excess without making food a source of stress. At the same time, people enjoy wine, shared meals, and celebrations with friends and family.

Stress is remarkably absent, and life isn’t treated like a competition.

Perhaps the clearest lesson is that Ikarians don’t spend their lives chasing longevity. Instead, they center themselves around connection, routine, balance, and enjoyment, and long life comes as a result.

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