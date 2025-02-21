Dolly Parton Is Launching Her Own Line of Frozen Southern Meals

Dolly Parton is best known as a renowned country singer, with numerous hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5.” The artist is also recognized for starting the Imagination Library program, which provides books to kids for free. Some fans may not know that Dolly Parton is a pro in the kitchen, too. She released her first cookbook, Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food in 2006, showcasing 125 of her favorite recipes from her family, travels, and business ventures. Parton continues to show her love for Southern cooking with a new line of frozen meals.

According to Parade, food news influencer markie_devo shared the news recently on Instagram. Dolly Parton is reportedly launching her frozen dinner line with four meals: chicken and dumplings, beef pot roast, country-fried steak, and shrimp and grits.

The first Southern classic contains white meat chicken mixed with dumplings and vegetables in a creamy sauce. The pot roast features juicy beef pieces with what looks like potatoes, celery, and carrots in a brown gravy. Parton’s country-fried steak package contains a fried beef patty with “country-style gravy.” Buyers will also get a side of green beans, mashed potatoes, and bacon with the meal. Finally, the shrimp and grits comes with cheddar-cheese grits topped with shrimp, cherry tomatoes, and scallions in a spicy sauce. In addition to the single-serve meals, Parton is rolling out a frozen dessert for those with a sweet tooth: biscuit batter peach cobbler.

As of this writing, there’s no release date for any of these products, but they’re expected to appear in major grocery stores that carry the Con Agra and Duncan Hines brands. Until then, you may want to check out Dolly Parton’s wine. You can find a store selling her chardonnay, rosé, and prosecco near you on the Dolly Wines’ website.

Read More About Women in Music: