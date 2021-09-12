Dolly Parton Is Launching Her Own Wine Brand

There are many reasons to adore country music legend Dolly Parton. From mailing free books to children to possibly penning “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” on the same day, the singer is beloved for her compassion and talent. Now, Parton’s fanbase has another reason to celebrate: The musician is launching her own wine brand, Dolly Wines.

Parton’s new line currently includes three varieties: chardonnay, rosé, and prosecco. However, each is only available in certain parts of the world.

The chardonnay—which is described as having notes of “white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak”—is available in the U.S. for $15 via Vivino and through select retail stores at varying prices. Canadians can purchase the wine starting this winter.

In September, Dolly Wines will release its rosé and prosecco exclusively in the United Kingdom. ASDA will sell both wines in-store and online. At ￡9.50 ($12.42), Dolly’s rosé has strawberry, sea spray, and floral notes. Meanwhile, the prosecco retails for￡11 ($14.38), and contains hints of peach, apricot, apple, and pear. In September 2024, Australia will receive a sparkling wine from the brand, with more details on the product still to come.

If you want to try all the wines under the Dolly label, you may get a chance to do so without leaving the U.S. The brand’s FAQ page reads, “we’ve been working 9 to 5 and 5 to 9 to launch other varietals in the U.S. with big dreams to debut prosecco soon.”

According to Dolly Parton’s official website, the singer collaborated with Parton Family Cellars and Australia’s Accolade Wines to launch these products. Parton was also heavily involved in the development process, providing feedback on the taste of the wine and the design of the labels. To buy Dolly-brand wine from a retailer near you, visit the website’s “Where to Buy” page and input your ZIP code.

