Every State’s Favorite Easter Candy, Mapped

Easter Sunday is approaching, meaning it’s about time to paint eggs and decorate baskets. Gorging on pastel-colored candies is another of the many Easter traditions people look forward to. If you’re wondering which holiday treat is most popular in your state at this time of year, you can find the answer on this map.

Google Trends determined the most popular Easter candies across the country by analyzing search trends from Friday, March 14, 2025, to Monday, April 14, 2025. A state’s color reflects the candy overrepresented in the local Google search data for that period.

Which Easter treat does your state love? | Google Trends

Peeps dominate the map from the East to the West Coast, with most states opting for the sugary treat. The marshmallow chicks and bunnies have been an Easter favorite for decades, selling over 1.5 billion each spring. Despite their popularity come springtime, they’re also a candy people love to hate. In fact, the marshmallows were people’s least favored Easter candy, according to a survey in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hawaii, Colorado, Utah, and two other states searched for gummies. Haribo is often the go-to brand for gelatin fanatics. It and other popular candy brands, like Trolli and Life Savers, sell Easter-themed gummies complete with adorable egg and bunny-shaped candies. If you’re a fan of Peeps and gummies, you can have the best of both worlds with Peeps Gummies.

Skittles and M&Ms tied, with the candies each claiming two states. M&Ms and Skittles are also holiday favorites during the spooky season. The former received the top spot on this list of the top 10 Halloween candies in the U.S., while the latter earned fourth place. Peanut butter eggs and jelly beans also topped search trends in two states each. (Reese‘s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs were participants’ overall candy pick in 2022.) Idaho and Vermont were outliers, preferring lollipops and chocolate eggs, respectively. You can view a larger version of the map here.

Read More About Easter: