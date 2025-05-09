Scammers are known to target people through fake toll fees, job postings, and other means. Now, one of their latest schemes involves crafting supplies. With Joann Fabric and Crafts going out of business and offering huge deals, con artists are jumping on the chance to swindle those looking for a steal. Here’s what you need to know about the scam.

Lifehacker reports that Joann Fabric is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy twice. The company announced its closing sale in February of this year and halted all internet purchases. However, scammers have convinced people that the web store is still operational via fake ads.

Promotions for Joann’s “online bankruptcy sale” have been showing up on social networking sites like Facebook and Pinterest, but instead of leading to the store’s official site, the ads link to a phony webpage listing items that are supposedly on sale. After making a purchase, you’ll receive a receipt, but you won’t get what you ordered. If you look at your credit card history, you’ll even notice that the charge went to another entity that’s not Joann.

If you fall victim to such a scam, you should call your bank immediately to report the fraud and try to get your money back—but it’s best to learn how to avoid these tricks in the first place. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cautions against deals that seem too good to be true. These sales usually lure you by evoking a sense of urgency. Take the time to confirm the deal before purchasing by calling the store directly and asking a staff member about it.

You can also check a sale’s legitimacy by visiting a URL that you’re sure is real, and then searching for the item you want. Even after taking these precautions, it’s ideal to pay with a credit card rather than a debit card. The FTC shares that the former is more secure than the latter.

