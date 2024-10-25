12 Fascinating Books on History’s Most Notorious Diseases

Throughout history, disease has defined the human experience. In particular—and especially before the development of modern science and germ theory—disease and overall health were often viewed in a mythic or religious light due to the seeming uncontrollability and unpredictability of it all.

Yet, at the same time, people have always tried to better their own lives and the lives of others. Each book on this list dives into an infamous disease and the people battling it in various capacities, showcasing the unwavering courage and resilience of individuals in the face of indescribable tragedy.

The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer // Siddhartha Mukherjee

"The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer" by Siddharta Mukherjee / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

This Pulitzer Prize-winning book studies one of the most tragic and well-known diseases of the modern era: cancer. Tracing centuries of cancer cases, deaths, and discoveries, Siddhartha Mukherjee illuminates various successes and setbacks in the 5000-year battle against the disease. At the same time, he lays out how cancer works (based on our current understanding) and gives a glimpse into the future of prevention and treatment programs.

Scurvy: How a Surgeon, a Mariner, and a Gentleman Solved the Greatest Medical Mystery of the Age of Sail // Stephen Bown

"Scurvy: How a Surgeon, a Mariner, and a Gentleman Solved the Greatest Medical Mystery of the Age of Sail" by Stephen Bown / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

Stephen Bown’s Scurvy offers a vivid exploration of how scurvy, the devastating “plague of the sea,” was finally conquered. With engaging storytelling, Bown brings the harsh realities of 18th-century naval life into striking color while also showcasing the perseverance of three individuals who solved one of the greatest medical mysteries of the era, thereby revolutionizing military capabilities. It’s a must-read for anyone interested in maritime history.

The Hot Zone: The Terrifying True Story of the Origins of the Ebola Virus // Richard Preston

"The Hot Zone: The Terrifying True Story of the Origins of the Ebola Virus" by Richard Preston / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

In The Hot Zone, a chilling account of the emergence of ebola from the central African rainforest, Richard Preston reveals the scientific and military efforts to stop a deadly outbreak. This hair-raising account traces the terrifying and rapid spread of the virus in a way that makes it hard to put the book down. Combining real-life drama with cutting-edge science, The Hot Zone delivers the perfect mix of scientific context with a very thrilling narrative.

The American Plague: The Untold Story of Yellow Fever, the Epidemic that Shaped Our History // Molly Caldwell Crosby

"The American Plague: The Untold Story of Yellow Fever, the Epidemic that Shaped Our History" by Molly Caldwell Crosby / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

The American Plague examines yellow fever’s influential role in history, as it altered wars, caused massive city-wide quarantines, and even led to the moving of the U.S. capital.

From the deadly Memphis outbreak—which killed more people than disasters like the the Chicago fire and the Johnstown flood combined—to the mission in 1900 to Cuba, where doctors conducted controversial studies to uncover the disease’s transmission, this book offers a fascinating perspective on America’s past, showing how, sometimes, history simply isn’t in our hands.

Justinian’s Flea: The First Great Plague and the End of the Roman Empire // William Rosen

"Justinian’s Flea: The First Great Plague and the End of the Roman Empire" by William Rosen / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

Justinian’s Flea is an interdisciplinary account of the first pandemic the world had ever known—the bubonic plague of 541 to 542 CE. Though little known today, this plague played a significant role in the ultimate fall of the Byzantine Empire; roughly 800 years later, the same bacteria would lead to the infamous black death.

Through a blend of history, microbiology, theology, and more, Justinian’s Flea chronicles how Emperor Justinian’s golden age was shattered as the plague ravaged Constantinople and wiped out potentially 100 million people across the empire.

The Great Mortality: An Intimate History of the Black Death, the Most Devastating Plague of All Time // John Kelly

"The Great Mortality: An Intimate History of the Black Death, the Most Devastating Plague of All Time" by John Kelly / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

John Kelly masterfully brings the horrors of the 14th-century black death to life in The Great Mortality. Through evocative storytelling, Kelly immerses readers in the fear, chaos, and moral dilemmas of those living through one of history’s most devastating pandemics. By the time the plague was over, up to half of the known European population had been killed. The disease’s deadly path is relayed from Russia to England, delivering an intimate perspective that captures the human experience behind the numbers.

Rabid: A Cultural History of the World's Most Diabolical Virus // Bill Wasik and Monica Murphy

"Rabid: A Cultural History of the World's Most Diabolical Virus" by Bill Wasik and Monica Murphy / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

Rabid offers a captivating and often darkly entertaining exploration of rabies, the deadliest virus known to science. Journalist Bill Wasik and veterinarian Monica Murphy chart 4000 years of history, science, and cultural myths surrounding the disease, showing its influence in the development of Greek mythology and as well as zombie movies. Not only that, but they delve into the groundbreaking work of Louis Pasteur and the ongoing quest for a cure, all while revealing the terrifying nature of a virus that kills nearly 100 percent of its victims once it reaches the brain. Check this one out if you want to see how rabies has long been a medical phenomenon and a cultural one.

The Fever: How Malaria Has Ruled Humankind for 500,000 Years // Sonia Shah

"The Fever: How Malaria Has Ruled Humankind for 500,000 Years" by Sonia Shah / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

In The Fever, journalist Sonia Shah offers a compelling investigation into one of humanity’s oldest and deadliest foes: malaria. Despite over a century of knowledge on how to prevent this parasitic disease, it continues to infect almost 250 million people globally and claims nearly hundreds of thousands of lives. Shah traces malaria’s persistent impact on human history while exploring why efforts to eradicate it have repeatedly fallen short. Uniquely strengthened by Shah’s own original reporting from affected regions, The Fever illuminates the enduring threat of malaria and the need for renewed action.

The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History // John M. Barry

"The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History" by John M. Barry / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

This New York Times bestseller tells the story of the deadly 1918 influenza pandemic. Originating in Kansas at a U.S. Army camp, the virus spread rapidly as the soldiers were sent to fight in World War I. It ultimately killed over 50 million people worldwide—more than three times the number of people who died in the actual war. The Great Influenza tracks the progression of the outbreak and scientists’ and doctors’ attempts to control it while offering critical takeaways for how we can learn from the past to better understand future pandemics.

And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic // Randy Shilts

"And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic, 20th-Anniversary Edition" by Randy Shilts / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

Randy Shilts’s And the Band Played On is a groundbreaking and essential work that exposes how critical U.S. government institutions purposefully ignored the emergence and spread of HIV in the 1980s, leading to more than 100,000 deaths in that decade from what many mistakenly called the “gay plague.” This powerful book changed the conversation around AIDS and framed its discussion for years, eventually leading to a moving 1993 film adaptation. For those interested in public policy and the human cost of prejudice, this book offers crucial insights into one of the most tragic public health failures of our time.

Polio: An American Story // David M. Oshinky

"Polio: An American Story" by David M. Oshinky / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

Another Pulitzer Prize winner, Polio by David M. Oshinky gives a glimpse into the rampant fear of polio in postwar America. Centering around the scientific rivalry between Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin and their race to develop a vaccine, the book draws upon firsthand accounts of their research and the little-known efforts of talented fellow researcher Isabel Morgan.

Alongside scientific history, Oshinky also paints a portrait of the disease in America at the time. The focus on finding an effective vaccine for polio revolutionized how the U.S. government approved new therapies and its laws around manufacturer liability. It also marked the beginning of disease-centered fundraising, setting the stage for influential modern-day organizations like the March of Dimes, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association.

Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus // David Quammen

"Breathless" by David Quammen / Amazon / Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)

No book list on diseases would be complete without acknowledging the elephant in the room: COVID-19. In Breathless, a National Book Award finalist, David Quammen dives into the worldwide quest to understand and control the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Combining explanations of how new viruses emerge as humans encroach on wild ecosystems with interviews from over 100 scientists spanning topics in epidemiology and policy, this book helps to clarify one of the most disruptive, devastating, and memorable events in recent history.

