Dunkin' Donuts didn't start out as a place for cold foam, protein milk, or breakfast wraps on the go. In its early days, the menu was small, straightforward, and by today's standards, remarkably cheap. Over the decades, the beloved chain has steadily added new items, phased out old favorites, and adjusted prices as a response to shifts in customer preferences and economic factors.

Some changes correlate with inflation, others reveal trends in how Americans eat, drink coffee, and value convenience. A closer look at these menu innovations helps show that while America runs on Dunkin', Dunkin' runs on reinvention.

HUMBLE BEGININGS

The First-Ever Dunkin' Donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts | Dunkin' Donuts News

The first-ever Dunkin' went by a totally different name. Bill Rosenberg opened a small restaurant he dubbed "Open Kettle" in 1948 with only two items on the menu: coffee and donuts. A few years later, inspired by the growing trend of dunking donuts in coffee, Rosenberg rebranded his business as "Dunkin' Donuts."

The famous Munchkin donut holes were added to the menu in 1976, and bagels and frozen Coolattas were rolled out before the turn of the century. What started as a restaurant with two menu items grew to a chain of over 10,000 stores by 2011, paving the way for their slogan, "America runs on Dunkin'." While it’s clear U.S. residents cherish their morning coffee and donut ritual, it seems they aren't the only country running on Dunkin', as the chain served customers in 45 countries by 2016.

THEN AND NOW

Modern Day Dunkin' | Gary Hershorn/GettyImages

In 1950, Bay State residents lined up to pay a mere nickel for a donut. That's right, five cents. And coffee wasn't far behind, priced at 10 cents a cup, according to Mashed. The first shop in Quincy, Massachusetts, looked less like a fast-food restaurant with people rushing out the door and more like a diner, where customers would enjoy a pastry on a plate and coffee in a ceramic mug while reading the morning paper.

In 2026, you can order a sweet Dunkin’ treat from the comfort of your own couch through the Dunkin’ Mobile App, providing exclusive offers to DD Perks reward members. Imagine what Bill Rosenberg would think of that!

Today, that same cup of coffee is priced between $2.50 and $3.29, depending on location. You have the option to choose from 14 different coffee varieties, each offering an array of swirls and add-ins. The latest drinks, Protein Refreshers, are made with protein milk and are available hot and iced.

As for donuts, customers now have 35 different assortments to choose from (priced between $1 and $2.65), and that's not even including the Munchkins! The food menu also features wraps, sandwiches, muffins, bagels, and snacks; a giant leap from Open Kettle's offerings 78 years ago!

MORE THAN DONUTS

Dunkin' Donut box | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

From a few humble donuts and a cup of coffee to a menu that reads like a flavor encyclopedia, Dunkin' has come a long way. Prices have gone up, choices have multiplied, but the mission to fuel mornings with a sprinkle and swirl stayed the same.

While the menu continues to expand, one thing remains certain: the simple joy of a Dunkin' treat never goes out of style.