Crispy Salmon Meets Zesty Salsa Verde in This Quick Dinner Recipe

There are tons of ways to enjoy salmon, whether you want it baked with a simple lemon-herb seasoning or smoked atop a mille-feuille. But you can’t go wrong with pan-fried fish. The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) shares a crispy salmon recipe that’s perfect for your next up-scale dinner at home.

You’ll notice that this salmon recipe calls for cooking the fish’s skin first. As Hervé Malivert, director of culinary affairs at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, tells Mental Floss, “Cooking the skin side, which is the presentation side, first while the pan is nice and hot will give it a better crust.” The technique achieves a delectable texture as well as a photogenic look.

Begin the recipe by making the salsa verde. Step one is to set up your food processor and fill it with the parsley, basil, garlic, oils, and vinegar. Blend all the ingredients until everything is silky smooth. Transfer the salsa verde into a bowl and mix in the capers. Lastly, season it with as much Tabasco and salt as you want.

Now, you can set the salsa aside and start preparing the salmon. Season both sides of the fish with salt and pepper. Then, heat the neutral oil in a pan and place the salmon skin side down when the oil is hot. Ensure every part of the fish’s skin is touching the pan by lightly pressing down on it. Flip the salmon over and cook the other side. Both sides may take about four minutes to become crispy, but timing can vary depending on the thickness of the fish. The salmon should have an internal temperature of 135°F (for medium-rare) or 140°F (cooked through). You may need to place the fish in the oven for a few minutes at 375°F to ensure it reaches the desired temperature after pan-frying. Although this dish is best eaten right away, Chef Malivert says you can refrigerate the fish for about two to three days and the salsa verde for about four to five days.



The FDA recommends cooking salmon to an internal temperature 145°F to ensure any harmful pathogens are killed. However, many chefs will cook the fish medium-rare to preserve its delicate texture. The temperature of your salmon is a matter of personal preference; you should also keep the quality of the fish in mind when deciding how cautious you should be, as sushi-grade salmon is generally safer to eat rare than cheaper supermarket filets.

The Institute of Culinary Education can be the next stop on your cooking journey. The school’s Los Angeles and New York City locations offer a plethora of courses, including baking and plant-based culinary arts. You can learn more about ICE’s educational offerings on its website.

Crispy-Skin Salmon With Salsa Verde

Serves: 4

Salsa Verde

1 cup tightly packed parsley leaves

½ cup tightly packed basil leaves

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon capers

Tabasco, to taste

Salt, to taste

Combine the parsley, basil, garlic, oils, and vinegar in a food processor. Blend until almost smooth. Remove from the food processor and mix in the capers. Season with Tabasco and salt to taste.

Salmon

4 salmon filets (8 ounces each)

Salt and black pepper

Neutral oil

Salsa verde

Season the salmon on both sides with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a sauté pan. When hot, add the salmon skin side down. Lightly press on the salmon so that the skin is in complete contact with the surface of the pan. Cook on both sides, and place in oven if needed to complete cooking to an internal temperature of 135°F (for medium-rare) or 140°F (cooked through). Serve with salsa verde.

Once you master this salmon recipe, try out this comforting split pea soup with smoked ham hock.

Discover More Recipes: