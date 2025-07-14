How to Get a Free Fried Chicken Bucket With Your Next KFC Order

KFC has recently made headlines with chicken-flavored toothpaste and drumstick-shaped Tamagotchis, but it remains most famous for its classic fried chicken. Now, getting a free bucket of the Colonel’s famous item is possible with the restaurant chain’s new “Free Bucket On Us” offer.

Per USA Today, this promotion allows customers to claim a complimentary bucket of chicken when they go to Kentucky Fried Chicken’s website or app and make a purchase of $15. You will need to make the order via a KFC Rewards account and ensure your total amount is at least $15 before taxes and other fees. The “Free Bucket On Us” deal must also be redeemed before checkout and cannot be combined with other offers.

Not all stores are participating in the promotion, so you should double-check before spending the money. Take advantage of the deal as soon as possible; it’ll end on August 24, 2025.

And why is KFC doing this? In a statement, the company claimed it’s “entering its comeback era and making KFC impossible to resist,” as they’ve fallen off many people’s radars. Prominent fried chicken chains, such as Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A, are fierce competition, and Kentucky Fried Chicken is looking to step up its game.

The “Free Bucket On Us” offer is only one part of the new “comeback” plan. The company is also soliciting feedback from people who receive a free bucket so that it can improve the recipe and customers’ dining experience.

Additionally, fried pickles are on the KFC menu while supplies last. It’s not surprising that KFC is adding the tangy side to its lineup; Popeye’s went full speed ahead with pickle-forward products in April. That special menu included fried pickles, a “premium” lemonade with pickle juice, and pickle-glazed chicken.

