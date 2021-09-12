Tamagotchi was a sensation in the 1990s. The handheld video game sold four million units within four months of its release in Japan in 1996. By June 1997, 10 million had been shipped worldwide. It was one of the first major games to feature digital pet simulation with life-or-death consequences. Its popularity sparked many similar toys, such as GigaPets and Nano Pets. The latest Tamagotchi knock-off comes from a surprising source: KFC.

The Verge reports that the fried chicken chain’s digital pet game—named Eduardochi—was initially sold through its website and app for a limited time. Now, the drumstick-shaped device will be available in Spanish locations starting December 3, 2024. One Eduardochi costs €3.99, or about $4.20 USD. The promotion is expected to last through December, according to TechEBlog. While there’s no news of it going global, you might have a chance to buy the item from third-party sellers on eBay or Amazon.

Instead of keeping an alien pet alive, players will be tasked with caring for a fried chicken drumstick. There’s not much more information about the actual gameplay at this time. However, if it’s anything like the original Tamagotchi experience, people will get to take care of the drumstick by monitoring meters for hunger, happiness, and training.

That still doesn’t answer the question of why KFC chose the name Eduardochi for the chicken-themed device. Trend Hunter shares that the title stems from a meme from December 2021, which encouraged people to give Spanish names to inanimate objects. A fried chicken drumstick was dubbed Eduardo, and the fast food restaurant has since coopted the nickname.

This isn’t the first time KFC has entered the gaming industry. In 2020, the company announced the KFConsole, a device that lets you play games while heating food—though we have yet to hear more about it.

