30 Costco Items That Will Save You the Most

Costco is known for its deals, including its off-menu ice cream float and $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. But have you ever wondered which items offer shoppers the most savings? It turns out that buying certain candies, cereals, and other snacks and groceries in bulk is a lot more cost-effective than buying them from a traditional supermarket.

Data analysts at the financial service company CashNetUSA compared Costco’s prices with those of some major competitors (Walmart, Kroger, and Target) to determine which of its items yield the most significant savings. They looked at the lowest per-ounce prices in each store’s product categories and adjusted for regional price differences. Here’s what the researchers found.

These Costco Items Give You the Most Bang for Your Buck

Breakfast items and candies offer the most savings. | CashNetUSA

The most significant savings can be found in the breakfast and candy aisles, with Costco’s pack of Red Vines being the biggest steal. The classic licorice is 52.1 percent less expensive per ounce when compared to prices at Walmart, Kroger, and Target. The 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants comes in second; it’s a whopping 49.3 percent cheaper than other retailers. Nature Valley Crunchy Oats ‘n Honey bars earn the third spot on the list. They’re 47.4 percent cheaper at the warehouse grocery store chain.

Aside from its reasonably priced goods, Costco has other things to brag about. It’s famous for its customer service, and some of the retail giant’s friendliest stores are located in Cumming, Georgia, and Matthews, North Carolina. The disposition of the workers may be related to the company’s generous benefits: Costco employees are guaranteed a $20-an-hour minimum wage, a free turkey on Thanksgiving, and the opportunity to shop after hours.

Now that you know which Costco items are the biggest bargains, check out the products you should probably avoid buying at the grocery chain.

