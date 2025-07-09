This Off-Menu Costco Treat Is Perfect for Summer—and It’s Less Than $3

Costco is arguably as famous for its grab-and-go food as it is for its bulk bargains. Many customers frequent the big box store specifically for its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo and cheap rotisserie chicken. As Allrecipes reports, one of the chain’s most delectable food court deals isn’t listed on the menu.

You can purchase a refreshing Coke float for just $3 from Costco if you know how to order it. It’s a multi-step process, but with the hack in mind it’ll be easy to grab the treat with the few dollars you have left over from buying your groceries.

Nicole McLaughlin, a Costco expert and star of Allrecipes’ You Can Cook That series, suggests you start by asking for a cup of vanilla ice cream at Costco’s food court. This should be enough to make about three floats, and it will cost you just $1.99. You can then fill three cups with the desired amount of soda without ice, remembering to leave room for the extra fizz that forms when you add the ice cream.

The sodas should cost you $0.79 each, meaning three floats should run you $4.36 total. To keep your sweet drink under $3, you can purchase just one soda and eat any excess ice cream on its own. And don’t feel like you have to stick with Coca-Cola; root beer or orange soda can also be delicious with ice cream. Rest assured, you’ll get a great bargain no matter which beverage you pick.

Not everything at the bulk grocery store is a steal. For example, you may end up wasting the majority of the 12-pack of Kirkland Signature-brand bagels, especially if you don’t have a large family to feed. The same goes for fresh produce, which will only spoil if you can’t get through it quickly enough. Here are more items to avoid purchasing from the warehouse chain.

