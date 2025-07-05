These Simple Tricks Protect Ice Cream From Freezer Burn

Many can agree that ice cream is one of the best frozen treats, especially during the hottest months. However, freezer-burned ice cream can quickly dampen a good time. Luckily there are a few approaches to avoid the unpleasant surprise.

Before learning some simple tips to prevent freezer burn, it’s essential to understand how it works in the first place. Freezer burn starts when ice cream melts after the carton is removed from the freezer. The container forms ice crystals every time the melted liquid refreezes, and the crystals become larger and crunchier over time. Since the melting of ice cream causes freezer burn, your ultimate goal should be to reduce the product’s chances of melting.

Fight Freezer Burn With a Flip

Steve Marko, Tillamook County Creamery Association’s senior director of research and development, shared a surprising trick with AllRecipes. Placing your ice cream carton upside down helps mitigate freezer burn to an extent. This position causes the melted ice cream to freeze on the lid, sealing the container and reducing the amount of ice crystals on the dessert. This may not be enough to completely prevent them, however, and the bottom may still be vulnerable to freezer burn. Putting the ice cream container at the bottom of the freezer, where it‘s coldest, will provide further protection.

Scoop Smart, Move Fast

Your scooping method can also make a difference. Spooning from the outer to the inner part of the carton makes it easier for the ice cream to refreeze more evenly. And you certainly don’t want to let your ice cream sit out for too long. Take the ice cream out, scoop it up, and return it to the freezer as soon as possible. Another way to prevent melting is to always buy ice cream last when grocery shopping and use a freezer bag to store it until you get home.

Protect the Pint

Ben & Jerry‘s also offers some freezer-burn-repelling ideas. One of the most effective strategies is preventing air exposure. Simply use wax paper, parchment paper, or plastic wrap to cover the top of the container before sealing it with the lid. Placing the entire pint in an airtight plastic bag works even better.

If ice cream isn’t on the menu, you can also check out these valuable tips for freezing other foods. The steps might be a bit more complicated than expected, but your food will last longer and you’ll save money in the long run.

Read More About Food: