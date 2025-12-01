Skip the Restaurant—This Carrot Cavatelli Is Fine Italian Dining at Home

It’s officially cozy season, as folks in many parts across the globe prepare for the holidays and colder weather ahead. Between the rush of holiday shopping and other end-of-year responsibilities, it can be difficult to take a moment to enjoy a warm, home-cooked meal. Especially if you’re the one having to prepare it.

But thanks to Chef Nora Kaywin from the Institute of Culinary Education, preparing a delicious, flavorful meal just got easier. Don’t deal with the stress of making dinner reservations and braving the cold for date night; with this recipe for Carrot Cavatelli With Lemon Brown Butter, Parmesan, and Toasted Pistachios, your family will be transported to a vibrant Italian eatery.

Carrot Cavatelli with Lemon Brown Butter, Parmesan, and Toasted Pistachios | Photo Credit: Institute of Culinary Education

Ingredients

Note: This recipe serves four people.

For the dough:

16 oz 00 or all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup fresh carrot juice

Semolina flour for rolling out dough

For the sauce and garnish:

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

Zest and juice of half a lemon

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1⁄4 cup shelled pistachios

Step-by-Step Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Toast pistachios on an oven-safe tray until golden and aromatic. Roughly chop for garnish.

To make the pasta dough, combine the flour and salt in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the

center and add carrot juice.

Using a fork, incorporate half of the flour until a wet dough begins to form, then turn out onto the table.

Using hands or a bench scraper, incorporate the remainder of the flour.

Knead by hand until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 4 minutes.

Rest dough in a bowl covered with plastic wrap for at least 30 minutes.

Set up the cavatelli roller: attach it to a table and place a small pile of semolina flour at the base where the pasta will land.

Use a rolling pin to roll dough into a flat disc about 1⁄4-inch thick. Use a pizza cutter to cut the disc into inch-wide strips and feed them through the cavatelli roller. After each strip has gone through, toss the cavatelli with the semolina and place on a tray to avoid sticking.

Drop pasta into boiling, salted water until the cavatelli float, about 2-3 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water.

Melt the butter in a saucepan and cook until browned. Finish with lemon juice and zest.

Toss the cavatelli in the browned butter until coated.

Turn off the heat and add 1⁄4 cup of pasta water, followed by the grated parmesan.

Stir vigorously until the parmesan is creamy and smooth, adding more pasta water as needed.

Adjust salt as needed and garnish each plate with the toasted chopped pistachios.



As temperatures continue to drop and snow fills the air, you’ll be grateful to have this yummy recipe in your back pocket this winter.

You can make more recipes like this one at the Institute of Culinary Education’s campuses in Los Angeles and New York City. Learn more about how to enroll on their website.