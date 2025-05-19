This Split Pea Soup With Smoked Ham Hock Will Fix a Bad Day Fast

Whether you’re craving comfort or just need a simple meal after a long day, a hearty soup usually hits the spot. Split pea soup is a classic for a reason, and this version from the Institute of Culinary Education comes together in one pot in about an hour.

Barbara Rich, an assistant director of education and culinary arts chef-instructor at ICE, states that it’s crucial to avoid cooking the veggies for too long. “This is more about aesthetics, you don’t want brown speckles in the soup,” she tells Mental Floss. It’s best to watch the vegetables closely if you want a professional-looking dish.

You can make the ham hock split pea soup in just a few easy steps. Begin by heating the oil in a large pot over medium heat, then throw in the carrots, onions, celery, and garlic. Cook the ingredients for about five minutes before adding the thyme and split peas. After stirring everything together, pour in the water and place the ham hock in the pot.

Cook the ingredients until the split peas are soft and creamy; this takes about an hour. You can add more water to the mixture if you prefer a thinner consistency. Once the peas are well done, you can take out the pork knuckle, chop it up, and place the meat back in the pot. Now, it’s ready for serving.

Whether you prefer delectable pastry recipes or savory dishes, the Institute of Culinary Education has a course to suit your interests. To learn more about ICE’s offerings, visit its website.

Split Pea Soup With Smoked Ham Hock

Yields: 6-8 portions

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil

½ cup medium-diced carrot

½ cup medium-diced onion

½ cup medium-diced celery

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 sprigs thyme

2 cups split peas, rinsed

6 cups water + more if needed

1 ham hock

Salt

Black pepper

Over medium heat, warm the oil in a large pot. Once heated, add the carrot, onion, celery, and garlic. Cook the vegetables for 5 minutes, being careful not to get any color on them. Add in the thyme and split peas. Stir to combine. Pour in the water and add the ham hock. Cook everything over medium heat, stirring frequently for approximately 1 hour. The peas should start to break down into a creamy consistency. If the soup is too thick, add more water. Remove the ham hock. There may be meat on the bone. If so, carefully remove and chop. Place the chopped ham back into the soup.

If you don’t plan on serving six to eight people anytime soon, this soup freezes well. Chef Barbara says to let it cool, then portion it into air-tight containers for proper storage. The soup should last about a week in the fridge and three months in the freezer.

