The 20 Best Food Trucks in the U.S., According to Yelp

In plenty of cities across America, food trucks are a viable alternative to restaurants or fast food for meals on the go. With less overhead and fewer start-up costs than conventional sit-down eateries, they can also help lower the entry barrier for small business owners.

As Yelp points out, the food can also be shockingly good. Recently, the consumer review site used its accumulated data to present a ranked list of the best food trucks in the country, which offer everything from burgers purportedly better than In-N-Out to gourmet meals served through a trailer window.

Here’s the top 20 of their top 100 overall rankings for 2025:

America’s Top-Rated Food Trucks

Tony’s Catch // Kapa’a, Kauai, Hawaii Jim’s Smokehouse // Austin, Texas Taco Libre // Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii Jojo’s Hot Chicken // San Jose, California La Jalisciense // Santa Nella, California La Piñata Taqueria // Vallejo, California Capitol Burger // Torrey, Utah T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs // Austin, Texas Mike’s BBQ 101 // Key Largo, Florida Nico’s Burgers // Los Angeles, California Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos // Juneau, Alaska Taqueria Mi Guadalajara // Bishop, California Mariscos Mi Gusto Es // San Diego, California Aloha Shrimp // Hauula, Oahu, Hawaii Yoshi’s Sushi // Portland, Oregon Pit Stop Hawaii Food Truck // Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Ragga Surf Cafe // St. Augustine, Florida Bake on the Run // Portland, Oregon Paprika ATX // Austin, Texas Iolani’s Plate Lunch // Portland, Oregon

Food trucks in Hawaii took four of the top 20 spots and 25 of the top 100, including the No.1 slot: Tony’s Catch in Kapa’a, Kauai. The truck specializes in fresh-caught fish tacos with a beachside aesthetic. Fried mahi-mahi and ahi tuna tacos are topped with black beans, cilantro-lime slaw, and avocado-jalapeño sauce.

Taco Libre, also in Kauai, comes in third and puts an emphasis on eggs over rice and beans on tostadas. Like most good food trucks, the only downside is a long line.

Jim’s Smokehouse in Austin, Texas, breaks Hawaii’s dominance with a 12-hour smoked brisket and a side of mac and cheese. The city is also home to T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs, which combines the skills of chef Miguel Kaiser, who trained at the Michelin-starred Per Se, with the processed all-American appeal of the hot dog. Their signature dog is the Sonora, wrapped in bacon and stuffed into a sweet bun.

Burgers are also big business for food trucks, with Capitol Burger in Torrey, Utah, coming in as the highest-ranking burger window. In addition to freshly-ground meat, you can grab unconventional toppings like pastrami or mac and cheese. Meanwhile, Nico’s, parked in Los Angeles, has invited comparisons to the vaunted In-N-Out burger franchise, with some Yelpers asserting the truck’s burgers are superior.

Gourmet food trucks have been on the uptick over the past decade-plus. In 2017, revenue hit $2.7 billion. Couples are also increasingly turning to food trucks for wedding receptions, citing lower costs than catered ballroom-style affairs.

While these businesses represent the best of the best, food trucks in smaller cities might warrant some consumer caution. Food trucks are more likely than restaurants to garner concerning health inspection grades, owing to more limited staff, greater potential for cross-contamination, or uneven storage temperatures. Food safety experts recommend scouting a food truck for a clean exterior (which can often indicate a clean interior), the presence of protective gear like gloves on workers, and handwashing stations.

