America’s Most—And Least—Pet-Friendly Cities, Ranked

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but not every city returns the favor.

When looking for a place to live, pet owners usually prioritize obvious perks like private outdoor spaces, nearby dog parks, or apartments that don't ban 50-pound pups. But true pet-friendliness goes way beyond whether your landlord is lax about cats.

From vet bills and pet insurance premiums to weather and the number of restaurants that let your pup sit on the patio, where you live can dictate how happy—and how pricey—your pet's life will be. And considering Americans drop around $165 billion a year on their animals, those local costs add up fast.

To find out where pets are truly living their best lives, WalletHub evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities on everything from pet caretakers per capita to park space. Here are the most—and least—pet-friendly places in the country.

Most Pet-Friendly Cities Map | WalletHub

The Top Dogs

Sunny Scottsdale turned out to be the top dog in terms of pet-friendliness, and it’s easy to see why. For starters, the desert city ranked first overall in pet health and wellness. Fido’s vitality aside, Scottsdale is practically paradise for renters with a furry friend in tow, with almost 98% of local rental listings allowing pets. Plus, with more than 30% of the city dedicated to parkland, dogs have plenty of room to stretch their legs under the sun.

Florida also made its mark near the top, taking three of the highest-ranking spots. Tampa landed in second place, thanks to an abundance of animal shelters and vets in the Gulf Coast city.

Las Vegas landed in third place, proving that Sin City caters to four-legged residents just as well as high rollers. Not far behind was fourth-place Orlando, which tied for the most dog-friendly eateries in the nation—so dynamic duos never have to split up at dinnertime. Capping off the top five was Cincinnati, where great healthcare keeps local pets in peak shape.

The top 10 most pet-friendly cities include:

1. Scottsdale, AZ

2. Tampa, FL

3. Las Vegas, NV

4. Orlando, FL

5. Cincinnati, OH

6. St. Petersburg, FL

7. Birmingham, AL

8. Tulsa, OK

9. Atlanta, GA

10. Irvine, CA

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The Tail End

New York City landed near the bottom of the pack. The Big Apple actually tied for the most dog parks per capita, but astronomical vet bills and a surprisingly low number of pet shops tanked its overall rank. While it’s more than possible to pamper your little prince or princess in the city, giving a pet a good life in NYC undoubtedly comes at a steep premium.

Chicago didn't fare much better. The Windy City actually scores worse than its East Coast counterpart for everyday budgeting, and the pattern holds true for pets. Chicago placed dead last of all 100 cities in the pet budget category, making it one of the most expensive places in the country to keep a fur baby happy and healthy.

Milwaukee joined its Midwestern neighbor near the bottom, dragged down by subpar pet healthcare access and chilly winter months that put outdoor play on pause.

The 10 least pet-friendly cities include:

1. New York, NY

2. Chicago, IL

3. Milwaukee, WI

4. Buffalo, NY

5. Honolulu, HI

6. Boston, MA

7. Durham, NC

8. Newark, NJ

9. Anchorage, AK

10. Chula Vista, CA

Paws for Thought

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The rankings do a good job of putting the most animal-friendly places on the map into perspective, but at the end of the day, a pet’s prosperity is a pretty personal matter. Top-tier veterinary care and sprawling dog parks certainly help, but regular exercise, routine checkups, and a steady supply of belly rubs matter far more than a city’s overall score.

More City-By-City Data: